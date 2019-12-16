Are these the best advent calendars of 2019
Forget chocolate.
The best advent calendars now cater to your personal loves, like cheese and wine.
But in my humble opinion, there's no better way to get through December than with a beauty-filled advent calendar - and there's some stunners out there.
While we're only nine days out from the big day, you can still get in on the fun as they're filled with products that make perfect gifts.
Here's our pick of the best on offer.
CHARLOTTE TILBURY MAGIC MOON 2019 CALENDAR
Available at charlottetilbury.com
Price: $295
No beauty lover would be offended at getting this treasure-trove of beauty magic, filled with Charlotte Tilbury make-up and skincare products.
AMAZON BEAUTY 2019 ADVENT CALENDAR
Available at amazon.com.au
Price: $120
While it costs just over $100 there's 24 goodies inside valued at over $400. Part of the fun of this one is the mystery as you don't know what brand's a hiding inside - but you do know they're all stocked on the site.
BODY SHOP DREAM BIG THIS CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR
Available at thebodyshop.com
Price: $150
The advent calendar of your dreams, literally. This gorgeous beauty is filled with 25 treats from the iconic brand and is sure to delight anyone.
REVOLUTION ADVENT CALENDAR
Available at Priceline
Price: $56 (was $80)
You don't have to spend huge to get a good beauty filled advent calendar as cult British make-up brand Revolution prove. There's even an exclusive palette behind one of the doors.
SEPHORA COLLECTION FROSTED PARTY ADVENT CALENDAR
Available at Sephora
Price: $80
Countdown to Christmas with 24 adorable minis from your fave beauty department store. You'll snag face masks, nail polishes, lippies and lip balms, making it a total bargain.
L'OCCITANE CLASSIC BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR
Available at au.loccitane.com
Price: $79
You'll almost double your money with this irresistible advent calendar that's filled with over $130 worth of product.