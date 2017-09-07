The battle for Bundy begins with fierce debate

THE battle for seat of Bundaberg heated up in State Parliament today with politicians from both sides trading blows over the region.

From deals with One Nation to jobs and slow progress on ex-HMAS Tobruk, the Bundaberg region was front and centre.

Opposition Leader Tim Nichols started the attack, claiming Queensland Premier Palaszczuk was set to do a deal with One Nation when she visited Bundaberg this weekend.

The call came after Mr Nichols tabled a letter to the editor Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson sent to the NewsMail and published on June 5.

In the letter Ms Donaldson wrote she would be happy to work with One Nation candidate Jane Truscott on issues when they held common ground.

Ms Palaszczuk said there would be no Labor deals with One Nation and asked Mr Nichols to put it in a "statutory declaration” that the LNP would not deal with Pauline Hanson's party.

"When it comes to before the election and after the election there will be no deals with One Nation on this side of the House,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

" On that side of the House where is the statutory declaration?

"The Leader of the Opposition cannot keep a position from breakfast radio to morning tea.

"He says that he will have to wait until the election is called, look at the candidates and look at it on a seat-by-seat basis.

"That is what the Leader of the Opposition says on breakfast radio.

"Then at morning tea time he comes in here and professes something, but where is the evidence?

"He changes his position from breakfast radio to morning tea.

"Until we see and until Queenslanders see that statutory declaration, as far as I am concerned the Leader of the Opposition will do a deal with the Member for Buderim.

"They will do a deal with One Nation.”

"Why would they not do a deal with One Nation, because most of the One Nation candidates are former LNP members?

"They are like peas in a pod.”

Opposition employment spokesman Jarrod Bleijie asked the Premier if she would apologise to 1000 young people who lost jobs in the Wide Bay under her government.

"Youth unemployment in Wide Bay is the second worst in Queensland,” he said.

Ms Palaszczuk blamed the previous government for axing the successful Skilling Queenslanders for Work and promoted the government's Youth Boost and Back To Work programs as winners.

"The number of employees who have been hired in Wide Bay is 1370 - as I said, the second highest take-up rate in the state,” she said.

"In relation to the Youth Boost, we want to make sure that as many employers as possible are looking at putting on young people, because there is nothing more important than making sure there is a training opportunity for young people to get a foothold into a new sector.

"That is why my government is actively working on creating new industries in this state.

"With the advent of our biofuels biotechnology, we are seeing the capacity of new industries to start up, especially in the Wide Bay region.

"I look forward to making further announcements about that.

"In tourism we have seen incredible growth over the last 2½ years helped by our aviation attraction industry creating even more jobs in the tourism sector.”