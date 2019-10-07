The Bachelors vying for Angie’s heart

Australia, meet the men who will be vying for Angie Kent's heart in the newest season of The Bachelorette Australia.

No stranger to screens, this season will follow the former Gogglebox star and competitor on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! on her search for love.

Angie will be spoiled for choice as 20 suitors, aged between 25 and 39, prepare to move into the mansion to have the chance to win her over.

Here's a glimpse of the men ready to take the plunge and find love on our TV screens.

ADAM, 34, FREEDIVING INSTRUCTOR, QUEENSLAND

Despite being married before, Adam hasn't given up on his search for love. The self-declared "free sprit" and keen adventurer is looking for a "funny and intelligent" partner to love his two kids as much as he does. When Adam isn't looking after his children you can find him competitively freediving or meditating.

Adam, 34.

ALEX, 26, LANDSCAPER, QUEENSLAND

Alex strongly believes that spending quality time with the right person is one of the best things in life. Having never been in a relationship before, Alex dreams of finding love and is hopeful it could be with Bachelerotte Angie. For Alex, the biggest turn on in a potential partner is: "A beautiful smile and someone who is active and who is happy in their own skin without makeup."

Alex, 26.

CARLIN, 30, FITNESS TRAINER, NSW

An old school romantic who wears his love on his sleeve, Carlin isn't afraid to bare all when it comes to finding love. Ready for his next adventure, the fitness trainer is hoping to find a gentle, caring and passionate partner to take on every day with.

"I'm not one to rush things if the compatibility needs to be explored more. I'm very open to the idea but won't if I'm not ready."

Carlin, 30.

CIARRAN, 25, EX-ARMY RIFLEMAN, NORTHERN TERRITORY

Ciarran lights up any room with his vibrant personality and bold style. He is known as a gentleman among his friends and he isn't afraid to spoil his partner. Having been in love once before, Ciarran is ready to take the leap and fall for an easygoing girl.

"I think marriage is a huge step and to do that after only 10 or so weeks of knowing someone is a huge move in any relationship."

Ciarran, 25.

GLENN, 31, REFRIGERATION MECHANIC, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Honest with strong family values, Glenn is willing to do just about anything to find a partner who will fit right in to his tight-knit family. The refrigeration mechanic believes that "love is one of the best things that can happen to you in life," and is more than ready to find his forever girl.

"If I'm out at a bar and notice someone I'm interested in, I will make sure I catch their eye and give them a really big smile so they know I've noticed them."

Glenn, 31.

HAYDN, 32, FIREFIGHTER, NSW

This self-described "cheeky" firefighter is hoping to find a hand to hold through the ups and downs of life. Even though Haydn craves adventure, he also loves staying in. Recently overcoming a trying period of his life, Haydn is ready to end his search for love.

Hayden, 32.

J ACKSON, 25, SALES MANAGER, NSW

A jack of all trades and a footy fanatic, when Jackson isn't juggling his psychological science degree he can be found working at his family's pie business.

Ready to settle down, Jackson is looking for an ambitious girl who shares the same family values he does.

"I'd like to think I'm a really down to earth guy. I'm rough around the edged and don't pretend to be perfect."

Jackson, 25.

JAMIE, 39, FIREFIGHTER, NSW

Having travelled the world, Jamie is ready to meet a girl he can share his adventurous lifestyle with. Looking for a "loyal, ambitious, confident, fun and energetic" girl that ignites a spark in him he won't be able to ignore, the 39-year-old firefighter is serious about finding someone who can replace his travel bug with the love bug.

Jamie, 39.

JESS, 36, LOCAL POLITICIAN, QUEENSLAND

Jess can't wait to find an honest girl who can be as much as an partner as she is a friend. Always game for an adventure, Jess wants someone who can join in on his wide range of hobbies.

"I'm driven and I have a purpose in life. Plus I'm passionate in everything I do. And I'm major clucky."

Jess, 36.

JESSE, 31, HOUSE AND LAND SPECIALIST, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Jesse is a down-to-earth guy with a playful sense of humour. Always aiming to be the best version of himself, Jesse is searching for a partner who is equally as confident. The 31-year-old house and land specialist is now eager to find that special someone to turn a house into a home.

"I like a girl who is equally as confident in herself and has a drive for success and self-improvement. A girl that is attractive but doesn't know it, is also a turn on."

Jesse, 31.

JOSH, 37, MOBILE ZOO OWNER, VICTORIA

Josh's gentle and unassuming nature is bound to make an impact on the girl of his dreams, someone he hopes is "fun, bubble, intelligent and adventurous." Josh believes the only way to grow is through taking risks in both love and life. The mobile zoo owner is passionate about teaching kids the importance of conservation.

"I believe first impression are important, but love can develop as you get to know someone."

Josh, 37.

KAYDE, 25, LUXURY CAR SALESMAN, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

This luxury car salesman is a big believer in being his true self no matter what the circumstance is. The anything but shy 25-year-old is hoping to find a girl who is "loyal, caring and funny," who can match his cheeky nature and playful outlook on life.

"I believe at lust at first sight but not love."

Kayde, 25.

MATT, 27, BMX STUNT RIDER, QUEENSLAND

Matt is refreshingly down to earth and affable. The fun-loving BMX stunt rider is looking for a driven girl who can match his action-packed lifestyle and shares the same craving for adventure.

"I want someone that can be themselves no matter what. Life is about having a good time. I don't think I could love a girl if they don't love themselves."

Matt, 27.

MITCH, 31, APPRENTICE PLUMBER, QUEENSLAND

His friends describe him as the "loud, fun party starter", but the 31-year-old apprentice is confident he will be the one to steal Bachelorette Angie's heart. With a good head on his shoulders, Mitch isn't afraid to take the lead in a relationship. He's also prepared to do whatever it takes to spend more time with his dream girl, even if it ruffles some feathers.

"I'm down to earth and easygoing, no hang ups and what you see is what you get."

Mitch, 31.

NIRANGA, 28, AIRCRAFT ENGINEER, QUEENSLAND

Coming from a competitive background, playing rugby and cricket in state and national levels, Niranga will do what ever it takes to find his perfect match. He is well aware love takes sacrifice, and hopes he will be able make the right moves to attract a girl he can love forever.

Niranga, 28.

OLIVER, 25, HEATING TECHNICIAN, NSW

Extroverted and never afraid to say it how it is, Oliver is hoping to find love for the first time with a "bubbly girl who is always down for a laugh and doesn't take life too seriously". The one-of-a-kind heating technician was taught from young age to "always stand up for your bird," and his magnetic personality is one that just can't be ignored.

"I honestly believe Angie would never have dated anyone like me."

Oliver, 25.

SCOT, 27, REAL ESTATE AGENT, NSW

Known as "Scooter" by his friends, Scot is a 27-year-old optimist who is done with shot-term relationships and is ready to fall in love. Scot is entering the mansion hoping to find a respectful, driven and grounded girl who is spontaneous and adventurous.

Scot, 27.

TIMM, 27, FIREPROOFER, VICTORIA

Timm is someone who never takes himself too seriously and is uses his lighthearted humour to impress his dream girl. The 27-year-old fireproofer is looking for a partner with strong family values, who is open minded, has a good sense of humour and is a natural beauty both inside and out.

"I'm just going to be myself and hopefully my bright personality will shine in the mansion, but then show my softer side to Angie."

Timm, 27.

TOM, 31, CABIN CREW, QUEENSLAND

Tom is your typical Aussie bloke heralding from sunny Queensland and he's ready to take the plunge and fall in love. Cheeky, confident and charismatic, the 31-year-old cabin crew lives life without regret and is more than ready to find his perfect match.

"From what I've seen, Angie appears to have the qualities I am looking for in a woman - genuine, caring, adventurous, friendly and kind without taking herself too seriously."

Tom, 31.

WARWICK, 36, CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR, QUEENSLAND

Warwick has a big heart and an even bigger personality, but this no-frills guy is ready to settle down. Craving a genuine girl he can be himself with, the 36-ywear-old construction supervisor feels like he more than ready to give it all in the mansion to find his forever girl.

"I normally get along with most people, but I do have a big personality and sometimes that rubs people up the wrong way.

Warwick, 36.

The Bachelorette Australia airs 7:30 Wednesday and Thursday from October 9 on Network 10