Dumped Bachelor girls call out Nick after shock finale

The final two girls are not happy with the Honey Badger. Picture: Channel 10

FORMER Wallabies star Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins has stunned millions of Australians and left The Bachelor's two finalists gobsmacked.

In a TV first that left Aussies on the edge of their seats, Cummins rejected both Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley in Thursday night's finale.

The women told The Daily Telegraph that Cummins, who jetted overseas to trek the Kokoda Track on the weekend and was unavailable for interviews, had a lot of explaining to do.

Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley were both dumped in the final by Nick Cummins. Picture: Christian Gilles



"He couldn't have gone further away," Hockley said.

"It would have been nice to have had a few answers. To have had some support."

Tieman added: "It is hard knowing he isn't here. He has chosen not to be here, he's off gallivanting the world."

The shocking finale came just a night after fan favourite Brooke Blurton walked out on Cummins when he could not assure her of his affection.

He ended up not picking a girl.

The two girls were shocked to hear he picked no one and decided to meet up.

Tieman and Hockley said yesterday it was hard to believe none of the women who entered The Bachelor mansion piqued Cummins' interest.

"We still don't understand how you could have so many people willing and who wanted to date you and not having one out of those 28 girls to be enough for you to even try with," Tieman said.

Hockley added: "He had so many amazing women to choose from and it is gobsmacking."

The shock result comes after fan-favourite Brooke walked away from Cummins on Tuesday night’s episode. Picture: Richard Dobson

While Hockley went into the final rose ceremony sure she had won the Honey Badger's heart, she wants nothing to do with him now.

"He told me I was not enough on national TV," she said. "I did not see it coming. I think I was left pretty speechless. There is a level of embarrassment - you ask yourself, 'Is there something wrong with me?'"

Brittany wants nothing to do with the Honey Badger after being ditched on national TV. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Sophie can’t believe he didn’t like any girls on the show. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Tieman said she also had no interest in dating the former rugby player.

In the finale Cummins said: "I hate hurting people and I have done that twice today.

"I just know in my heart that I did the right thing. There are two amazing women walking out of my life right now. It wouldn't be fair to enter into something that a few months down the track I would be breaking her heart."