Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cass, 23, a student form NSW is one of the girls on Nick Cummins season of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10
Cass, 23, a student form NSW is one of the girls on Nick Cummins season of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10
TV

The Bachelor 2018: What we know so far

by Staff writers
25th Jul 2018 4:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first episode of The Bachelor is yet to air - but some of the leading ladies trying to woo Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins have already sparked controversy.

As an air date for The Bachelor was finally announced, viewers were given a sneak peek of some of the women vying for the heart of Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins.

From a female footy player who claims she doesn't recognise the rugby union star, to a blonde who drops the bombshell she already knows him, it looks like it's shaping up to be an exciting season.

Brooke, 23, a youth worker from WA is one of the girls on Nick Cummins season of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10
Brooke, 23, a youth worker from WA is one of the girls on Nick Cummins season of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10
Cass, 23, a student form NSW is one of the girls on Nick Cummins season of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10
Cass, 23, a student form NSW is one of the girls on Nick Cummins season of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10

Cassandra, a Home And Away extra and Miss World Australia contestant, is rumoured to have dated Cummins in the past, revealing on the promo she already knows him.

"Nick and I have socialised together in the past," Cassandra says, before being asked by a producer if anything romantic ever happened between them.

"Ummmm. Let's just see what he has to say," she laughs.

Cass when she realises bachie is someone she's actually very familiar with.
Cass when she realises bachie is someone she's actually very familiar with.

Brooke, walking in with two footballs, reveals she plays both union and rugby league, saying she's a "massive lover of sport".

She then asks Cummins what he does for a living.

"She's got no idea who I am and it's very refreshing," Cummins says to the camera.

"Well actually I play a bit of this," he says to her as he gestures to the ball, to which Brooke replies: "Noooo".

Brooke confesses to being a massive sports fan — but doesn't know who Nick Cummins is???
Brooke confesses to being a massive sports fan — but doesn't know who Nick Cummins is???

It has eager viewers wondering whether or not she is pretending she doesn't recognise him to gain an early advantage.

A bevy of other ladies are seen in the adverts, many of them having an epic laugh with the new bachie.

Wonder what the larrikin said to garner this lol. Picture: Channel 10
Wonder what the larrikin said to garner this lol. Picture: Channel 10

Judging by their glowing early impressions of Cummins, one would be forgiven for thinking it could be a hostile environment between the women in the Bachelor mansion.

"He's cute," one of the girls says, while another adds: "He is quite handsome!"

They were joined by another one of their fellow ladies, who said: "he made me laugh" while another contestant admitted: "I really liked him".

More women! Picture: Channel 10
More women! Picture: Channel 10

Known for his confidence, Cummins admits to host Osher Gunsberg how nervous he is ahead of meeting the ladies.

"You got 25 good sorts charging out here with a purpose, that's intimidating."

Producers are said to have gone with the Aussie larrikin, well known for being a professional rugby union ootballer, in a bid to replicate the extraordinary ratings success of Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette.

The Honey Badger cuts an uncharacteristically nervous figure in the shorts. Picture: Channel 10
The Honey Badger cuts an uncharacteristically nervous figure in the shorts. Picture: Channel 10

The new season of The Bachelor premieres at 7.30pm, Wednesday August 15 on Ten.

We’ve got a very happy lady here. Picture: Channel 10
We’ve got a very happy lady here. Picture: Channel 10
A glowing blonde in a long green dress smiles as she approaches Cummins. Picture: Channel 10
A glowing blonde in a long green dress smiles as she approaches Cummins. Picture: Channel 10
 

Related Items

entertainment honey badger nick cummins the bachelor

Top Stories

    Man hangs 'danger sign' to keep baby, kids out of meth lab

    premium_icon Man hangs 'danger sign' to keep baby, kids out of meth lab

    Crime A COURT has heard how a one, three and five-year-old each tested positive for meth after a man cooked illegal drugs in his home.

    • 25th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Battling Bundy teens turns life around

    premium_icon Battling Bundy teens turns life around

    Community Savannah Kittle has worked hard to be where she is today.

    • 25th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    premium_icon Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    Business Fruit and veg growers happy with change

    • 25th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy used to be centre of migrant settlement

    Bundy used to be centre of migrant settlement

    Community Displaced Europeans began wave of migration to region

    • 25th Jul 2018 5:12 AM

    Local Partners