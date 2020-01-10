Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

WATCH: The baby buffalo barking up the wrong tree

by NATASHA EMECK
10th Jan 2020 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MEET Bunjee, an adorable baby buffalo who's convinced he's a dog and loves playing fetch.

The boisterous six-month-old calf quickly became apart of the Stanton family after arriving at their Humpty Doo property last year and befriending the three household dogs.

Bunjee the buffalo is convinced he’s a dog after growing up around three pups in Howard Springs. Picture: Che Chorley
Bunjee the buffalo is convinced he’s a dog after growing up around three pups in Howard Springs. Picture: Che Chorley

Owner Erica Stanton said over time Bunjee eventually became convinced he was a part of the canine pack, and enjoys running around with the other dogs in the backyard and fetching balls.

"He's grown up with dogs and now he thinks he's a puppy," she said.

"Bunjee will come up to the veranda to get pats and he loves a good hose down when it's hot."

The buffalo gained some online popularity this Christmas when a video of him playing fetch with a basketball got thousands of hits.

"The little fellas definitely got a cheeky personality which shines though," Mrs Stanton said.

"Him and our little Maltese chase each other around the garden and he'll run up to meet us when the car pulls in with the other dogs."

Bunjee at home with his family in Humpty Doo. Picture: Supllied
Bunjee at home with his family in Humpty Doo. Picture: Supllied

The Humpty Doo family bought the calf on a whim last year from a cattle yard near Bees Creek.

"We just thought it would be great idea and with five acres here we've got the space for him," Mrs Stanton said.

During the last six months Bunjee has been growing fast and his little horns are already showing.

As they mature, buffalo are known to grow to weigh up to 1200kg and have horns more than 1.5 metres long.

More Stories

Show More
buffalo dogs editors picks lifestyle offbeat pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        May Mitchell announces her campaign for Division 9 seat

        premium_icon May Mitchell announces her campaign for Division 9 seat

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council’s senior revenue recovery officer aims to fill the vacancy left by Cr Judy Peters.

        Concerns raised about ‘disgusting’ water at Queens Park

        premium_icon Concerns raised about ‘disgusting’ water at Queens Park

        News Burnett River Clean’s Glenn Rumsey has raised concerns about the water quality at...

        End of an era: Bundy’s Sgt Applebee set to retire

        premium_icon End of an era: Bundy’s Sgt Applebee set to retire

        News After 43 years of service Sergeant William “Bill” Applebee will don his police...

        Man claims being paid with meth led to offences

        premium_icon Man claims being paid with meth led to offences

        Crime A man has claimed he was paid for property he was selling with meth which led to...