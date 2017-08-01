26°
News

The awful truth about sexual harassment at Australian unis

1st Aug 2017 4:05 PM
'PRETTY ANGRY': CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman says any number of sexual harassment incidents is not acceptable.
'PRETTY ANGRY': CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman says any number of sexual harassment incidents is not acceptable. Chris Ison ROK130416cbask2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALMOST half of CQUniversity students were sexually harassed in the past year, according to a damning new Human Rights Commission report.

The Australian Human Rights Commission has released a landmark report into sexual assault figures at Australian universities.

The national survey of 31,000 students across Australian universities revealed more than a half of students, 51%, were sexually harassed at least once last year.

Out of those, almost half were sexually harassed in a university setting.

A total of 381 CQUniversity students completed the survey.

Of the survey respondents, 167 CQUniversity students (44%) said they had experienced some form of sexual harassment in the past year.

Out of this group, 53 students indicated the harassment had happened at university.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said any number of incidents was not acceptable.

"As someone who has daughters and granddaughters, I'm pretty angry and disappointed,” Prof Bowman said.

"Universities should be safe and respectful places to learn and interact with others, and largely this is the case.

"That is why any instance of sexual harassment or assault, regardless of where it occurs is completely unacceptable.”

Of the group surveyed 4.2% (16 people) indicated they had been sexually assaulted in the past two years and of these two had happened at uni.

"What I think is clear within both the national findings and our own institution findings, is that the issues addressed in this report are also issues affecting society at large,” Prof Bowman said.

He said far-reaching education in the community was needed to change attitudes and reinforce the importance of respectful relationships and consent.

Another worrying aspect to the survey, Prof Bowman said, was 93% (47 people) of respondents who experienced harassment did not make a formal complaint to the uni, because they did not think they needed to, or because they thought it wasn't serious enough.

"We have good very good procedures and policies in place to deal with this,” he said.

"But if people don't know how to report it or we're not making it clear enough, then that's something we've got to do.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Burlesque show brings the fire to Bundy

Burlesque show brings the fire to Bundy

THE night is sure to go off with a bang when burlesque dancers and fireworks heat up RiverFeast next month.

407 JOBS: Federal funding a boost for Bundy employment

IWC GM Wayne Mulvany, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and IWC CEO Ara Harathunian announce the funding.

Second stage of project a boon for region

Parlez vous Francais? Oui, Fair Work Ombudsman does

BE HEARD: Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said migrant workers could tell her agency their concerns - in their own language and without being identified - using the new tool.

Anonoymous reporting tool launches in 16 languages

Security ID changes at port after government request

ID CHANGES: Applicants will now be required to have their identity verified in person by Gladstone Ports Corporation as the issuing body.

Applicants required to have identity verified in person

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Workshop to offers new insight into autism

LEARN MORE: Information on accessing NDIS funding for early intervention programs will be provided at the workshops.

Free event for families, carers, educators, health providers

Jalopies cruise through Bundaberg to help family

Dunga Derby's annual DUNGA DERBY BOOT BBQ

It's all for a good cause

What's on in Bundy this weekend

ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year's Childers Festival.

Five things you need to know

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $178,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

ONLY 3 YEARS YOUNG! GRAB IT NOW!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Above...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

BELLE EDEN - THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

NEW PRICE - GREAT VALUE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in ready to move in condition. If...

NEW PRICE- COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $319,000

NEW PRICE-AMAZING VALUE- A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

TITLE TO HIGH TIDE WATER MARK WITH DIRECT BEACH ACCESS AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,250,000

Welcome to 57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, this absolute ocean front home located on Bargara's most exclusive address offers breathtaking unlimited and uninterrupted...

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter