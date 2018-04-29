The Australian Ballet tour floats into Bundy

THE Australian Ballet is bringing the much-loved ballet Coppélia to Bundaberg.

The company will tour through regions in Victoria, Queensland and the Northern Territory from July 18 to August 24.

Coppélia is a production that transports audiences from the everyday to a magical world.

Set to Léo Delibes' cheery score, Coppélia is perfect for the whole family.

Audiences will meet lovers Swanilda and Franz and their neighbour Dr Coppelius, an eccentric toy maker who dreams of bringing his mechanical toys to life.

Dr Coppelius has a daughter who is not what she seems and Swanilda must rescue Franz from the magician's sinister doll-filled hair - with the help of some fancy footwork.

The production is bursting with sorcery, masquerade, romance and high jinks.

Coppélia has an important place in The Australian Ballet's history.

It was performed during the company's inaugural season in 1962 and later revived in 1979 in a new production by The Australian Ballet's founding Artistic Director Dame Peggy van Praagh and the renowned theatre director George Ogilvie.

The touring party of 42 will cover more than 11,300 km this year.

Coppélia will be performed at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on July 28 at 7.30pm.

A special peek into the daily life of the dancers will also be on offer on July 28 at 11.30am.