The annoying impact TC Trevor will have on Bundy

Crystal Jones
by
21st Mar 2019 6:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TIRED of the humidity? Don't expect a reprieve any time soon as Tropical Cyclone Trevor intensifies in coming days.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said for Bundaberg, that would mean humid conditions for our region.

She said the cyclone was currently intensifying to a severe Category 4 cyclone that would cross somewhere on the Northern Territory Gold Coast.

"Most models bring the remainder of Tropical Cyclone Trevor back through central and southern Queensland mid-next week," she said.

"So not quite the Wide Bay region."

It's TC Trevor's associated upper trough that will create some moisture and humidity in the Bundaberg area in the middle to end of next week.

The BoM spokeswoman said cyclones were as always, unpredictable and locals should keep checking in with the bureau for updates.

