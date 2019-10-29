The angels making proms extra special

PROM TIME: Tunja Cottier and Sue Tasker surrounded by the many prom dresses they can loan to graduates in need.

ANGELS Community Group have had to dedicate an entire room to formal dresses and suits due to the community’s generous donations.

The group started a program last year to loan dresses, suits and shoes and provide hair and makeup for graduating students who couldn’t afford to get decked out for formal.

Executive officer for Angels Community Group, Sue Tasker said together with the owner of Eclectic Hair, Olivia Bing, they mastered a plan to help graduates attend their formal.

“We just thought no one should miss out on celebrating 12 years of completed schooling due to financial restraints, it is such an accomplishment,” Ms Tasker said.

“We have them feeling and looking as great as anyone else and not feeling unequal to anyone who could afford it.”

Ms Tasker said so far they had six students reach out for help but one story touched her heart in particular.

“This year we have young Tori who is graduating from the Special School and we were struggling to find a dress that could accommodate her needs, so put a call out on Facebook,” she said.

“My son in Emerald ended up calling me up and said ‘go buy her a dress mum’ and donated money so I was able to call Tori’s mum up and tell her to buy Tori a dress.

“Here’s a mum that deals with so much on a day-to-day basis and seeing her daughter in pain must be so difficult, I cried when she left she is just giving it all to make Tori experience everything she can.”

Ms Tasker noted that the dresses could be borrowed not just for formals, but all year round.

“The dresses are not jut available for formals they are available to anyone who has a special event coming up and can’t afford that fancy outfit, even weddings, we have some wedding and bridesmaids dresses available.”