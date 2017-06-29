The accommodation that's always fully booked

CANCER victim Max Lindsay is undergoing treatment that takes him away from his Monto home for eight weeks.

But instead of the financial burden of travelling to Brisbane, Mr Lindsay has been able to stay a little closer to home thanks to the completion of an expansion to Rotary Lodge in Bundaberg.

Manager of the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation Maria Burnet said the expansion of the home-away-from-home had been completed just in time to welcome new guests, like Mr Lindsay, battling a range of medical issues in Bundaberg.

She said she was amazed at the consistent 100% occupancy rate, with the capacity to accommodation up to 19 people.

"Since opening three weeks ago, not only has the four-bedroom extension been full every night, but so have the five other rooms in the original lodge,” Ms Burnet said.

"These people would have needed to outlay a lot of money to pay for motels if we didn't have the extension open when we did.

"Most of the people are here for cancer or radiation treatment for up to six weeks at a time, so being able to give them a home-away-from home during this stressful time is wonderful.”

Mr Lindsay arrived in late May and said staying at the lodge had helped him financially.

"This lodge is absolutely fantastic and without it I would have been outlaying thousands of dollars for motels. Who can afford that?” he said.

"It also has meant I haven't needed to travel to Brisbane, which would have been even more of an expense.”

The foundation has been managing the lodge for six years and the expansion cost $151,000, with a $10,000 grant buying the furnishings.

Ms Burnet said North Burnett residents were the lodge's most frequent visitors, and to enable the foundation to continue supporting them, a fundraising campaign would run to cover costs.

"We have welcomed 5985 people since opening our doors in March 2010 and also nearly 600 patients have been outsourced to the Mater Hospital accommodation units due to the lodge being at capacity,” she said.

"Those communities which raise the top four amounts will permanently have one of the new rooms named in that town's honour.”

Bundaberg community groups, the North Burnett Regional Council, North Burnett service clubs, individuals and community groups have been active donors since its inception and have until September 30 to get their donations in for the tally.

An open day will be held in October to announce the naming of the four new rooms.

People not involved in an organisation but who would still like to make individual donations can do so by phoning 4150 2863.

TALLY TO DATE FOR NAMING RIGHTS

Eidsvold $11,666

Bundaberg $12,687.60

Biggenden $4263

Gayndah $3266

Mundubbera $3462

Mt Perry $1736

Monto $1686

CAN YOU HELP A PATIENT IN NEED?

People not involved in a community organisation but who would still like to make individual donation can do so with $40 helping a patient, $60 assisting a patient and carer and $100 funding a family. A recognition board of donors will be placed in the new extension and all donations are tax deductible.

Cheques should be made payable to the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation, PO Box 34, Bundaberg Q 4670 or phone 4150 2863.