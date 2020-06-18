Menu
There are 60 people expected to appear at Bundaberg Court House today. Picture: Mike Knott
News

The 60 people appearing in Bundaberg courts today

Zachary O'Brien
zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
18th Jun 2020 10:13 AM
Here are the people expected to make an appearance in Bundaberg courts today.

Bornen, Berlinda Hope

Butler, Joel Robert

Cavanough, Chantelle Marie

Cunnington, Matthew Stephen

Davis, Graham Arthur

Davison, Joshua Allan

Dias, Cassandra Anne

Entermann, Robert Wayne

Faint, Athol Ian

Foster, Kylah-Rae Rose

Fritz, Murray Louis John

Halpin, Kieran Hugh

Hanlon, Tenisha Jane

Harrington, Renee Louise

Harris, Coral Lesley

Hawley, Sherry

Holman, Constantine Jared

Jenkins, Callum James

Keast, Rebekah Anne

Leanord, Samantha Louise

Limb, Sarah Jade Darrel

Logan, David John

Lovejoy, Gavin Mark Warren

Mackay, Gordon Bruce

Maly, Bradley

Mann, Anthony Scott Patrick

Mccosh, Benjamin Jon

Mcguinness, Kaitlyn Mary

Miller, Calvin Wayne

Morrison, Stacey Maree

Murphy, Jillian

Murr, William Gunter

Newbold, William Neville George

Nutt, Christopher Ross

O’Neil, Jayde Nichole

O’Neill, Kylie Elizabeth

Palmer, Malcolm Stanley

Peachey, Matthew Stewart

Pettitt, Michael John

Phayre, Paul Laurence Stevens

Philippi, Haylee Anne

Pope, Amber Sarah

Porra, Brent Norman

Ramsey, Jayson

Sann, Siyan

Schafer, Neasha Anastazia

Schouten, Steven Gerard

Sheather, Adam John

Smith, Jake Allan

Smith, Tori Leigh

Terry, Jake Bruce

Tewaiti, Katelyn Anne Lucky

Topp, Malcolm Andrew

Whitehead, Jacqui Lee

Whiting, Adam David John

Wigginton, Jason Lee

Wilkins, Lisa Rose

Wilson, Glenn John

Wright, Joel Nicholas

Young, Benjamin Joel

