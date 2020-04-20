Menu
27 people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
The 27 people appearing in court today

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
20th Apr 2020 10:57 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Brandie, Clint Philip
  • Challacombe, Joshua Leslie
  • Collis, Kody Raymond Gerald
  • Corfield, Benjamin James
  • Desborough, Lachlan John
  • Fatiaki, Launcelot Sadat Reuben
  • Fisher, Samuel Carl
  • Fitzpatrick, Ashleigh Judith Rose
  • Florijn, Winnifred Lucia
  • Ford, Bhodi Jaspa
  • Forrester, Joel Anthony
  • Gear, Jamie Cameron
  • Graham, Kymberly Louise
  • Groth, Michael Justin
  • Holdsworth, Ernest Robert John
  • Honor, Cody John William
  • Houston, Daniel Hardie
  • Howlett, Nathan Robert
  • Le Gassick, Amanda Helen
  • List, Damien Conan
  • Macdonald, Ryan
  • Mcgrath, Jason
  • Mone, Tait Patrick
  • Otto, David Allan
  • Sweaney, Christopher Anthony
  • Thapa, Pawan
  • Whyte, Darren Stephen
