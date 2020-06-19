Menu
There are 26 people expected to make an appearance in Bundaberg courts today.
The 26 people appearing in Bundaberg court today

Zachary O'Brien
zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
19th Jun 2020 9:56 AM
These are the 26 people expected to make an appearance in Bundaberg courtrooms today.

Aitken, Lance Ernest George

Barnes, Dale Lee

Bartlett, Jacqeline Janine

Bayliss, Charles Winton

Black, Nathan John

Buttenshaw, Julieanne

Clarke, Drew Douglas

Coonan, Thomas John

Fuller, Joshua Dean

Giles, Dean Jeffery

Hedges, Amanda Jane

Hogan, Joshua Luke

Lamour, Dion Victor

Logan, David John

Masters, Matthew Grant Mccullough

Nebe, Julie Margaret

Robinson, Christine Megan

Saunders, John Robert

St John, Nathan Alexander

Stringer, Iain

Terrare, Brittany

Tischler, Jackson Ray Harry

Tucker, James Lawrence John

Warren, Bradly Jaimes

Weldon, Guy James

Whyte, Darren Stephen

