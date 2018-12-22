Mother of dead beach baby tried to escape

A tribute to the baby that was found dead on the beach in Surfers Paradise near Staghorn Ave. Photo: Tertius Pickard

A tribute to the baby that was found dead on the beach in Surfers Paradise near Staghorn Ave. Photo: Tertius Pickard

THE mother of the nine-month-old girl whose body washed ashore on Surfers Paradise beach allegedly called her parents for "one-way tickets to Melbourne" just weeks before the baby died.

According to documents filed in the Tweed Heads Local Court, police claim the woman's mother booked three flights from the Gold Coast to Melbourne costing $940 on October 6.

She and the grandfather waited at Melbourne airport but their daughter and two grandchildren never arrived.

Police divers looking for evidence at Jack Evans Boat Harbour. A HOMELESS baby girl found dead on a Gold Coast beach may have been killed on the banks of the Tweed River, Tuesday November 20, 2018. (AAP image, John Gass)

Six weeks later, on November 17, their granddaughter was found dead on Surfers Paradise beach. Her father, 47, has been charged with murder. Police allege he tossed the baby into the Tweed River two days earlier because he thought she was the "devil".

The girl's 23-year-old mother, who had a private school upbringing, has been charged with failing to provide for her child. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

According to the NSW police fact sheet, it is alleged the girl's Victorian grandparents had been trying to help their daughter and the family for five years.

The parents of the dead Gold Coast baby in happier times last year with their other child.

They paid for rent, searched for her when she went missing, put her through mental health facilities and were there for the birth of her two children, it is alleged.

On October 6, the 23-year-old allegedly phoned her mother asking for three tickets to Melbourne. A month earlier she called to tell her to stop paying the rent on their Surfers Paradise apartment because they were living on the street.

"(The grandmother) inquired about a ticket for (the father) however (the mother) specifically told her that he was not coming and for the tickets to be one way," it is claimed in the documents.

A toy bear and flowers left at the scene. Surfers Paradise beach where a 9 month old baby was found dead. Monday November 19, 2018. (AAP image, John Gass)

Police allege the grandmother said she would do it over the next few days but her daughter wanted to leave straight away.

"No can it be today, I've given away the tent and gas bottle," the mother is alleged to have said.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old mother was granted bail from Tweed Heads Local Court and ordered to attend a mental healthy facility.

Defence Lawyer Tom Ivey said her parents were very supportive of her.

"They are flying to the area very soon and will help her settle in to the facility," he said.

Police allege the mother "had adequate support from both of her parents … from the time of (the baby's) birth up until the time of her death".

NSW Police carry bags, possibly evidence, found along the shore of the Tweed River after searches conducted by members of the public order and riot squad police from Sydney, Monday, November 26, 2018. Police are searching for evidence in relation to the death of a nine-month-old baby who washed up on Surfers Paradise beach last week. (AAP Image/Tim Marsden)

"The accused continued to live on the street despite efforts on the part of her parents to ensure she had a house to live in," police allege.

According to allegations contained in court documents, the girl's 23-year-old mother claims her 47-year-old partner slew the devil and "did what had to be done".

"I was not there when the babe was sleighed (sic), it was not for me to know, or my burden to bare (sic)," a note in her diary allegedly reads.

"Though (sic) shalt not murder is his command but (the father) is the law himself, he is the word and the son of god.

"He had the right to sleigh (sic) the wicked one for all nations (sic) sake. He did what had to be done, hallelujah to the living son."

Another scribbling in the diary states she wants the father to be freed, it is alleged.

"Free the black man from his chains for he is innocent I do say.

"For he did slay the one you call the devil she/he was hiding in an infant a child abomination he/she is, thought he could escape judgment,

"Thought he could take from the lord again for he did put a stop to it she was the haw (sic) of Babylon the root."

The documents states the woman "became heavily influenced by religion and told people she believed she was Mary, the mother of Jesus" before she met her partner.