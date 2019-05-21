The seats most at risk in Labor bloodbath

THE Palaszczuk Government would be wiped out in a bloodbath if the federal election results were repeated at next year's Queensland poll, with the Labor Party's vulnerability being exposed across the state.

Analysis shows 16 key seats at most risk of being lost to opposition parties as Queensland Labor faces the prospect of a repeat of the weekend's federal election disaster.

Ten seats are predicted to be lost, with another six deemed to be "at risk", with the state election just a year away.

Analysis by The Courier-Mail reveals Townsville, Thuringowa, Mundingburra, Keppel, Rockhampton, Maryborough and Mackay would fall like dominoes down the coastline, taking out Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's hopes for a third term amid anger about Adani.

Labor would battle to keep Cairns, Barron River, a handful of seats in Brisbane and lose its newly-won Gold Coast jewel Gaven, with little chance of realising plans to pick up more electorates south of Brisbane to counteract losses in the regions.

The analysis, based on swings and total votes recorded at federal polling booths, and compared to results from Queensland's 2017 election, comes as another Labor stalwart, former minister and speaker John Mickel, urged Labor to better sell its resources credentials.

The 16 most marginal seats in Queensland