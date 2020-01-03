The 10 hottest new cars of 2020

Buyers stayed away from new-car showrooms but a healthy crop of newcomers could lure them back. We look at the best new models.

After a tough 2019, car makers are looking to bounce back by with a bumper crop of new arrivals into Australians showrooms.

There will be plenty to like for families as SUVs land in all shapes, sizes and - most importantly - budgets.

Tradies and weekend warriors will also have something to cheer about as a pair of top-notch dual-cabs roar into dealerships.

For the conventional buyer, two well-loved hatchbacks will arrive, as well as a couple of hot hatches to get the blood pumping.

The Ford Focus ST will keep Blue Oval fans happy. Picture: Supplied.

FORD FOCUS ST, FIESTA ST

The Blue Oval will look to build on the success of the Mustang by unleashing two fire-breathing hot hatches, the Focus ST and Fiesta ST.

Both are expected to land in showrooms in the first quarter bringing fresh tech, feisty performance and more space.

The Focus ST has a beefy turbo four-cylinder making 206kW/420Nm matched to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed auto driving the front wheels. Prices start at $44,690 (before on-road costs).

The Fiesta ST has ditched the three-door layout for a more practical five-door set-up. It scores a punchy three-cylinder turbo engine that is good for 147kW and 290Nm. Prices start at $31,990.

Both models come packed with safety gear, smartphone mirroring tech and a roomier cabin.

The Isuzu D-Max is one of the most popular utes on the road. Picture: Supplied.

ISUZU D-MAX

The Isuzu D-Max dual-cab flies under the radar but it has become on one of the best selling utes in the country.

A heavily revised version is likely to arrive in the second half of the year with a thoroughly modernised cabin, a well overdue technology update and an upgraded version of its 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine.

The engine gets a power boost from 130kW/430Nm to 140kW/450Nm, which will make it more competitive against the market leaders.

The new model also promises to be more capable off-road, thanks to a rear differential look and an increased wading depth.

The Jeep Gladiator should appeal to cashed-up tradies and off-road enthusiasts. Picture: Supplied.

JEEP GLADIATOR

The fun doesn't stop there for ute fan boys, as the Jeep Gladiator will arrive in the second quarter.

The 5.5-metre workhorse brings Jeep's tough go-anywhere ability to Australia's ute segment.

The Gladiator shares its underpinnings with the new Wrangler and comes with removable doors and roof, as well as a folding front windscreen.

Prices haven't been confirmed but expect the entry point to be about $55,000 and move all the way up to about $80,000.

Initially it will be available only with a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine (209kW/353Nm) but a diesel version is tipped to arrive at a later date.

KIA SORENTO

It has been a big end to the year for Kia with record sales and the launch of the new compact Seltos SUV. The brand will follow up this year with a new version of its Sorento SUV.

Kia hasn't provided much information on its new flagship family-hauler, but the seven-seater is pencilled in to arrive in the second quarter.

The Sorento is expected to take on the brand's new styling seen on the Seltos.

Expect a choice of the same petrol and diesel engines that debuted in the Hyundai Santa Fe recently, along with two- and all-wheel drive layouts. There should be big advancements in safety tech and infotainment.

The Land Rover Defender has been untouched for decades but the new model will be thoroughly modern. Picture: Supplied.

LAND ROVER DEFENDER

The legend is reborn. Designed in the shadows of World War Two, the Defender has remained mostly unchanged for 71 years.

The second-generation Defender is wildly different from the original, mixing its legendary off-road prowess with modern styling, advanced technology, hybrid power, air suspension and over-the-air updates.

Initially there will be a five-door version with a three-door and bigger five-door version to follow.

Prices will start at $69,990 (before on-road costs) and rise to more than $135,000.

The Mazda CX-30 will slot in between the CX-3 and CX-5. Picture: Thomas Wielecki.

MAZDA CX-30

The stylish CX-30 will fill the gap between the pint-sized CX-3 and the best selling CX-5.

The CX-30 aims to blend the best of both worlds, providing ample space within compact city-friendly dimensions.

Power comes from either a 2.0- or 2.5-litre petrol engine making 114kW/200Nm and 135kW/252Nm.

Prices will start at $29,990 and rise to $43,490 with sales starting in February.

Expect a quality cabin and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance tech.

The Nissan Juke brings head-turning styling to the city SUV class. Picture: Supplied.

NISSAN JUKE

The original Juke didn't make much of an impact, but the all-new model looks a different prospect, bringing head-turning styling and customisation options to draw in young buyers.

Due to arrive mid-year the Juke should be priced close to similar rivals such as the Mazda CX-3, which kick off at about $25,000 before on-road costs.

Power will come from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo (86kW/180Nm), with a boost function that adds 20Nm of torque for up to 25 seconds under full acceleration.

The new Subaru Outback has a huge tablet-like screen dominating the dash. Picture: Supplied.

SUBARU OUTBACK

The all-new Outback was revealed at the New York motor show early last year but don't expect it to arrive until the very end of 2020.

Under the bonnet, there is an overhauled version of the current 2.5-litre petrol engine making 134kW/239Nm and a turbo four-cylinder with about 195kW and 375Nm.

Inside, a big 11.6-inch tablet-style centre touchscreen dominates the dash and controls all the infotainment, aircon and off-road modes. Tiles on the screen can be moved about in a similar way to smartphones.

Subaru promises a quieter cabin with higher quality materials, as well as advanced driver assistance tech.

The new Toyota Yaris will spawn a hot hatch version. Picture: Supplied.

TOYOTA YARIS

The Toyota Yaris is the second best-selling little hatch in the country after the cut-price Hyundai Getz.

The next-gen model arrives in Australia mid-year, bringing important tech and safety changes for the brand's most affordable car.

Toyota is set to continue its focus on hybrids, bringing a ultra-fuel efficient version that could be the country's cheapest petrol-electric model. Prices should start at $19,000 drive-away and rise to about $25,000 for the hybrid.

Toyota has also confirmed an all-wheel drive hot-hatch version that will wear the GR (Gazoo Racing) badge. Powered by a 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine making 185kW/350Nm, it should take the fight to the Volkswagen Polo GTI.

A new version of the Kluger family SUV has debuted in the US, but Toyota is tight-lipped about whether it will make it Down Under this year.

A new Golf is the headline act in a busy year for Volkswagen. Picture: Supplied.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is expected in local showrooms late in the year, powered by a range of more efficient turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines. There could also be a mild hybrid.

The biggest change to the Golf comes inside, where Volkswagen has minimised the amount of buttons, dials and knobs, replacing them a centre touchscreen and a digital display in front of the driver.

Fan favourite, the GTI hot hatch, will arrive at the same time as the regular hatch, but Golf R fans will have to wait until 2021.

In a busy year for the German maker, it will also introduce new city-focused SUVs based on the Golf and Polo.

The Polo-based T-Cross and Golf-based T-Roc will arrive in May.