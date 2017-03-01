That's nuts! Crop set to break another record

PRODUCTION ON THE UP: Ray Norris at Alloway Macadamias.

THE 2017 Australian macadamia crop is forecast to reach 54,000 tonnes in-shell at 10% moisture, representing a fourth consecutive year of steady growth for the industry, the Australian Macadamia Society announced yesterday.

The 2017 crop is expected to be 4% higher than the record 2016 crop, with the Bundaberg region predicted to increase production despite dry conditions.

Production in south-east Queensland may fall slightly, with some non-irrigated orchards affected by the dry conditions, the AMS said.

AMS Chief Executive Officer Jolyon Burnett attributes the continued growth to the sustained investment into orchards by Australian macadamia growers over the last four to five years. He says the growth in supply is commensurate with the continued strong growth in demand for Australian-grown macadamias.

"The Australian industry will continue to be a consistent reliable supplier into the future due to this investment and plans for further orchard expansion in many regions,” says Mr. Burnett.

Australian production has steadily grown since 2014 when it was 43,600 at 10% moisture (40,700 at 3.5% moisture).

"We are seeing the results of continued investment by growers into industry-wide productivity practices like Integrated Orchard Management, which leads to better soil and tree health and higher yields,” says Mr. Burnett.

Mr Burnett says substantial new plantings and the establishment of several large new orchards, many in new growing areas, stand the industry in good stead for the future.

"These orchards will come into full production approximately seven years after planting,” says Mr Burnett.