‘That’s my car!’ Mum’s stolen jeep in smash

The white Jeep had overturned after it collided with another vehicle just north of the Coomera exit on the M1.

A GOLD COAST mum's heart dropped when she saw the photos of an overturned Jeep Grand Cherokee on the motorway this morning.

Because it was her car.

Trinity Collison is the owner of the stolen Jeep that collided with another car on the M1 in the early hours of this morning. Her car had been missing since Sunday.

The Jeep this morning travelled the wrong way on the southbound side of the motorway before smashing into a grey sedan just 2km north of the Coomera exit.

The occupants left the scene on foot, and are still being hunted by police.

Trinity Collison and her young family had their cars and belongings stolen. PHOTO: ATOMIC BUTTERFLY

For Ms Collision, it is a strange end to a very stressful few days after the Hope Island family home was broken into on Sunday.

"Our home was robbed Sunday morning and they stole everything," Ms Collison said.

"We woke up Sunday morning to find my handbag gone, phones gone, knives missing from the knife block and our two cars stolen.

"Since then I have had all sorts of sightings about the Jeep driving wildly. I was a little worried people would think it was me, because the number plate was personalised.

"When I saw the news of the crash this morning my heart dropped, I feel awful for the poor man that was hurt in the crash, he just didn't deserve this."

Both cars were stolen from the Collison family home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

For the young family the loss of their personal and work possessions has impacted the most.

"My husband is self employed through his own airconditioning business, but they took thousands of dollars worth of his tools," Ms Collison said.

"But at the end of the day they not only hurt me, they hurt my children.

"When you are six your ballet belongings and favourite teddy bears are your world and all of my daughters were in that car."

Becasue her handbag was stolen Ms Collison has been left without photo ID and the family's bank accounts have been frozen, forcing them to rely on the help of friends and family.

"This morning we were in a car leant to us by my mum, stuck in traffic caused by my own car," she said.

"This whole thing has left us very violated, I haven't been able to sleep for days.

"Worst of all they are still chasing the scumbags - I hope they catch them soon."

The family's 2017 Black Ford Ranger is still missing.