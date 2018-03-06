THAT'S GOLD: Region's gold to make Cup for first time

GOLDEN TOUCH: It was a eureka moment for Corey Brown when he won last year's Melbourne Cup, but this year that euphoria is being felt closer to home with gold mined locally used to create the trophy.

GOLDEN TOUCH: It was a eureka moment for Corey Brown when he won last year's Melbourne Cup, but this year that euphoria is being felt closer to home with gold mined locally used to create the trophy. JULIAN SMITH

LOCALLY mined gold has been used to make Australia's most iconic horse racing trophy for the 2018 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Evolution Mining Limited announced the golden moment for Mt Rawdon

gold mine yesterday, revealing that gold produced at its mine - 20km south-east of Mt Perry and 75km south-west of Bundaberg - would be used in the cup.

This is the third consecutive year Evolution, the second largest Australian gold miner, has supplied the gold to make the trophy but the first time the gold has come from one of its Queensland mines.

Mt Rawdon is a residential operation that employs 250 employees and contractors, 85 per cent of whom are from the Wide Bay-Burnett region.

It is forecast to produce more than 100,000 ounces of gold this financial year and has produced more than 1.5 million ounces since it began operations in 2001.

The Melbourne Cup trophy, valued at $200,000, is made from 18-carat gold and contains 44 pieces that are hand-spun over a 250-hour production process.

Gold used to make the trophy was mined and processed at Mt Rawdon and refined at ABC Bullion's refinery in inner Sydney.

"On behalf of our 250 people at Mt Rawdon, and more than 700 people across Queensland, it will be a real thrill to know that Australia has stopped to watch horses from around the world compete for a trophy with its origins near Mt Perry within the North Burnett Regional Council area,” Evolution's executive chairman Jake Klein said.

Mt Rawdon operations general manager Bernie Cleary said Mt Rawdon staff were excited they played a role in generating this year's Melbourne Cup trophy.

"Following the announce- ment by the Victorian Racing Commission that the gold had been sourced from Mt Rawdon, I was privileged to be able to announce this to our community stakeholders at our recent mine tours and community information session and they were just as delighted about the news as we were,” he said.

The region's gold is being used to make the Melbourne Cup, but it's not our first brush with the iconic trophy.

Bundaberg's Bruce Dalton, part-owner of Prince of Penzance, tasted cup victory when the gelding won the race in 2015.

The horse, which was trained by Darren Weir, created history with jockey Michelle Payne becoming the first female jockey to win the Cup.

The NewsMail spoke with Mr Dalton in February last year when he revealed Prince Of Penzance would retire and go on to live with Mr Weir on his property in Victoria.

"The view of the owners is he doesn't owe us anything, so we're happy for him to be retired,” Mr Dalton told the NewsMail.