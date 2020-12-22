Menu
Locals were getting used to their rights and making plenty of justified complaints in the mid-90s.
News

That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

Crystal Jones
22nd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Bundaberg residents were considered the state’s biggest whingers in 1994 – when it came to community issues that is.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Administrative Investigations (Ombudsman) Fred Albietz received 118 complaints from residents in his four visits to Bundaberg between 1993 and 1994.

Mr Albietz said he considered the numbers of complains “very high” but justified.

Bundaberg’s complains were the highest in all Queensland non-metropolitan centres and outlying areas.

The NewsMail at the time reported that the next highest place was Nambour, with 88 complaints in the same time frame.

Mr Albietz told the NewsMail that the majority of complaints were to do with industrial noise and pollution.

Flood and stormwater drainage problems were also high on the list, with 31 complaints against the then Bundaberg City Council.

Mr Albietz could offer no explanation as to why Bundaberg’s number of complaints had more than tripled since the 1991-92 period when only 32 letters were lodged.

“Perhaps Bundaberg residents are becoming more aware of their rights and are prepared to stand up for themselves,” he said.

Mr Albietz said residents had good reason to complain about the issues they had complained about.

Then mayor, the late Nita Cunningham, told the NewsMail she was shocked to find out about the 31 complaints regarding the council, but said considering the population was 43,000 strong, it was not as many as it seemed.

The council had been the subject of just 13 complaints from 1992-93.

local history
Bundaberg News Mail

