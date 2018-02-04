Thanks for everything, Bundy

PROUD ACHIEVEMENT: INXS legend Kirk Pengilly with NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst, who is finishing up today, at a Bundy Club event. The Bundy Club, established during Mr Warhurst's tenure, is a business networking and charity fundraising group that brings celebrity guest speakers to the region.

PROUD ACHIEVEMENT: INXS legend Kirk Pengilly with NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst, who is finishing up today, at a Bundy Club event. The Bundy Club, established during Mr Warhurst's tenure, is a business networking and charity fundraising group that brings celebrity guest speakers to the region. Craig Warhurst

SADLY today is my last day as editor of the NewsMail after two years and three months in the role.

On Monday I start as editor of the NewsMail's sister publication the Sunshine Coast Daily.

It is an exciting opportunity for me but at the same time I am sad to be leaving this wonderful part of the world.

It is the friendly Bundaberg people I will miss the most, everywhere I have been to speak about the paper or chase up stories people have made me feel very welcome.

I thank you all for that.

I am proud of what the NewsMail has achieved in the last two years.

We don't always hit the nail on the head, but we have shone the light on a lot of issues I feel really needed attention.

I am most proud of our stories on the issues of aged care, farmer underpayments and of the great job-creating development happening in the region.

Our campaigns, including our support of Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's ultimately successful push to have HMAS Tobruk scuttled near Bundaberg, the push with the IWC to have an ice rehabilitation facility built in the city, our Fair Go campaign to get more funding for our region and more recently our support of Bundaberg Special School to get them a new bus are top of my list.

The revamped Guardian and the Bundy Club which helps business people raise money for charity while networking and having a good night out is another achievement.

I do have some regrets, the biggest the closure of the Childers paper, the Isis Town and Country.

To all the NewsMail staff whose hard work has helped the paper to be a finalist the recent News awards I thank you for your support.

Your dedication has seen the paper's online audience grow by 30 per cent while at the same time retaining paper sales.

The NewsMail's print circulation figures are now the best in the group climbing from number 11.

But most of all I thank our loyal readers, the ones who stick by the paper through thick and thin.

Without you there would be no NewsMail and no local journalism fighting for the region.

No one to hold the politicians to account, expose the criminals taking advantage of the vulnerable or celebrate the good things going on in our community.

You are the ones that allow us to make a difference.