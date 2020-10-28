Thanks a bunch: Farm owners show appreciation with flowers

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire at Qunaba on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

OWNERS of the industrial shed which caught on fire yesterday have offered their thanks to emergency services and the community for their assistance.

The blaze which started about 2pm yesterday afternoon occurred when a 40x40m single-storey shed caught alight on the Robertson Flower Farm on Bargara Rd.

Crews were then tasked back to the incident again last night after reports of the shed reigniting.

Posting to the business Facebook page, the farm owners thanked emergency services, Ergon Energy, members of the community and Greensills for the use of their water truck.

"All of us at your Bargara road sunflower farm want to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped or wanted to help us in controlling our shed fire yesterday," the post said.

"The community support during our time of need was and is amazing and very heart warming.

"So many people stopped and hurried to help and many other people who have sent messages of support and offers of help."

To show their appreciation, the business owners are giving away bunches of sunflowers on Friday to anyone who provided assistance.

"Trish and I, our boys and our team thank you all from the bottom of our heart - we feel incredibly lucky to belong to this lovely community with so many caring people," the post said.

"Anyone and everyone who helped, please call in on Friday to our roadside stand and grab a complimentary bunch of sunflowers as a token of our appreciation - just tell our Katrin Adam has a bunch aside for you."

More than 10 fire trucks arrived on scene to assist with the blaze after plumes of black smoke blanketed the area near the Hummock.