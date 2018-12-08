Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

HE COULD be sitting with his feet up enjoying his retirement, instead former Tasmanian forestry worker Steve George was among the first to drop everything and head north to tackle fires that threatened to engulf every home in the small Deepwater community.

Today the NewsMail, on behalf of everyone in our community, says thank you to the men and women from across the country who came to aid the residents in the path of the fires in the past two weeks.

A number of brigades from around our region sent volunteers in to help fight Queensland's unprecedented fires.

Burnett Heads and Calavos Rural Fire Services were just two of the local brigades which sent members in.

Burnett Heads Rural Fire Service second officer Joe Beveridge was part of the strike team who went in to Deepwater at the beginning. He said the conditions were "fierce, hot and definitely an eye opener for all of them”.

Mr George, a member from Calavos, also joined the team and said the days were long and the work was tiresome, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"It was a cross agency situation and we were there while police were door knocking asking people to leave,” he said.

"We worked into the wee hours of the morning, 18 hours the first day and 15 hours the next.” The teams worked to protect the homes of residents by backburning around the structures.

Mr Beveridge said they were fighting fire with fire, and many homes were saved.

"We put ourselves close to the homes and burnt toward the fire to eliminate the fuel around the houses,” he said.

"It's about staying clear when on the fire field, make a plan and hopefully it works out.

"As volunteers we all just get in and do our part.”

He gave a shout out to all the crews across the region, that helped not only at Deepwater but at other fires, too.

"I think we are in for a very bad fire season and it's just began,” Mr Beveridge said.

Mr George, who has been volunteering for four years, said on his way back to Bundaberg he opened a care package given to him by Agnes Water school children. The kind gesture took his exhaustion away for a moment.

"The cookies that were burnt around the edge made it all worth while because I know I've helped the community,” he said.

They both said returning home they were fatigued, but satisfied they were able to help.

To join Queensland Rural Fire Service go to https://bit.ly/1Btxj0h