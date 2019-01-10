Menu
Thanasi Kokkinakis is just one win away from qualifying for the Australian Open main draw. Picture: Getty
Lone survivor: Kokkinakis flying qualifying flag

by Leo Schlink
10th Jan 2019 2:01 PM
Thanasi Kokkinakis has moved to within touching distance of the Australian Open main draw as local qualifying hopefuls withered at Melbourne Park.

The former world No.69 advanced to the final round with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Austrian Sebastian Ofner to be the only survivor of the 10 Australian male qualifying entrants.

Overlooked for a discretionary wildcard, Kokkinakis will play either Canadian Peter Polansky or Slovenian Blaz Rola for a main draw slot.

He twice rolled his ankle against Ofner and was forced to dig deep in the second set, coming from behind to snare the tiebreak.

Isabelle Wallace, who conquered Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki in the opening round, was dumped 6-3 6-2 by Dutchwoman Richel Hogenkamp.

Lizette Cabrera also exited with a 6-4 6-3 loss to Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure.

Of the 12 Australian women who started out in qualifying, four remain â€" Astra Sharma, Kaylah McPhee, Olivia Rogowska and Naiktha Bains.

