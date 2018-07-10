Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Family members pray near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Picture: AP
Family members pray near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Picture: AP
News

Why Thai cave parents are being kept in the dark

by Shoba Rao
10th Jul 2018 2:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE parents of the boys trapped underground in a Thai cave continue to endure an agonising wait to be reunited with their sons.

But while local Thai and mainstream media outlets have named the first four boys in hospital, their parents claim to be unaware of the boys' identities.

Local media reports say they their identities are not being disclosed to not make the experience even more painful for the parents of the boys who are still in the cave.

Prajak Sutham, 14. Mr Sutham is one of 12 footballers saved from inside a flooded cave in the Tham Luang Forest Park. Picture: Supplied
Prajak Sutham, 14. Mr Sutham is one of 12 footballers saved from inside a flooded cave in the Tham Luang Forest Park. Picture: Supplied

Supaluk Sompiengjai, a mother of Pheeraphat - known by his nickname 'Night', who is still waiting for news said: "I am still waiting here at the cave, keeping my fingers crossed to see whether my son will be one of those to come out today."

"We heard four boys are out but we do not know who they are. Many parents are still here waiting. None of us has been informed of anything."

But she added she was "happy" at the prospect of seeing her son again.

Monhkhol Boonpiam, 13, is one of 12 footballers saved from inside a flooded cave in the Tham Luang Forest Park. Picture: Supplied
Monhkhol Boonpiam, 13, is one of 12 footballers saved from inside a flooded cave in the Tham Luang Forest Park. Picture: Supplied

Hnin Jaiwong, the mother of one of the trapped boys, 13-year-old Sompong Jaiwong, said: "I feel very happy, everybody is happy.

"I don't know if he is out, they didn't tell us," she said as she rested in a hut close to the mouth of the cave.

Nattawut 'Tle', 11, is one of 12 footballers saved from inside a flooded cave in the Tham Luang Forest Park. Picture: Supplied
Nattawut 'Tle', 11, is one of 12 footballers saved from inside a flooded cave in the Tham Luang Forest Park. Picture: Supplied

Namhom Boonpiam, the mother of Mongkhol Boonpiam, 14, known as 'Mark', who has been named as one of the rescued boys, said she had only learned he may have been freed social media reports.

"I just heard his name, Mongkhol, and I was happy enough," she said.

Pipat Bodhi, 15 is one of 12 footballers saved from inside a flooded cave in the Tham Luang Forest Park. Picture: Supplied
Pipat Bodhi, 15 is one of 12 footballers saved from inside a flooded cave in the Tham Luang Forest Park. Picture: Supplied

She is sleeping at the cave site as she waits with other parents for more information.

Somboon Sompiangjai, 38, the father of one of the trapped boys, has told Reuters that parents were told by rescuers that the "strongest children" would be brought out first.

"We have not been told which child has been brought out … We can't visit our boys in hospital because they need to be monitored for 48 hours," Somboon told Reuters.

It is unclear how this fits with reports from the Thai health official, that parents would be able to visit their sons tonight.

"I'm hoping for good news today," Somboon said.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks parents thai cave thailand

Top Stories

    WORKERS WALK: 9 staff claim cafe owes thousands in wages

    premium_icon WORKERS WALK: 9 staff claim cafe owes thousands in wages

    Business NINE employees have walked out on their boss and foregone their jobs at a Bundaberg cafe after accumulating thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

    CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning trouble kids

    premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning trouble...

    News How many students have been removed from your schools for being bad?

    Governing body issues 'please explain' to Buccaneers

    premium_icon Governing body issues 'please explain' to Buccaneers

    Sport Team has 14 days to show why they should avoid sanction

    Labor hits back at Bennett over ex-HMAS Tobruk comments

    Labor hits back at Bennett over ex-HMAS Tobruk comments

    News Tobruk in the correct location, within the restricted access area

    Local Partners