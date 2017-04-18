28°
News

Could 'texting bays' be coming to Qld highways?

Jessica Marszalek, The Courier-Mail | 18th Apr 2017 10:28 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Queensland Government will review a trial of special spots to encourage drivers to pull over in order to send and receive text messages.

Motorists in Western Australia have become the first to be given designated bays specifically designed for them to use their phones.

The five bays have been installed along busy thoroughfares by WA's Road Safety Commission and are promoted with electronic signs.

Texting while driving. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Texting while driving. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

Queensland's Traffic and Main Roads Department yesterday said it was interested in the new idea.

"We currently have no plans to trial texting bays but will review the results of the WA evaluation once their trial has finished," a spokeswoman said.

It comes as figures show police have booked 127 people for mobile phone offences in the four days from Thursday to Easter Sunday across the state.

In Queensland, drivers can be fined $365 and lose three demerit points for holding a phone in their hand and using it for any reason while driving, including when stopped at traffic lights or in heavy traffic.

Subsequent mobile phone offences within one year attract double demerit points. Learner and provisional drivers cannot have other bans.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks mobile sms technology texting

Man caught doing 106kmh in 60kmh zone

Man caught doing 106kmh in 60kmh zone

TWO men have been caught driving more than 40kmh over the speed limit in Bundaberg.

Could 'texting bays' be coming to Qld highways?

Police have booked 127 people for mobile phone offences in four days

Five people rescued from sinking boat

SAFE AND SOUND: A VMR crew and vessel was sent to tow the boat, which was about five nautical miles offshore.

VMR thanks people for helping stricken vessel

Town toasts new plant and it's crystal clear why

H2GO: Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Gladstone council water boss Glenn Cook at the new treatment plant.

Plant removes iron, manganese, algae by-products from raw water

Local Partners

Austin brings home gold

A TATTOO raffle and community spirit has helped Austin Savage bring home gold from the Australian Boxing Championships.

Hospital fires on all fives as ward reopens

The Friendly Society Private Hospital.

Hospital CEO says ward reopening is sign of strength

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

THE poet and singer offered one of the most exhilarating performances in recent Bluesfest history.

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

PRICE ALERT! ABSOLUTE STEAL AT JUST $499,000!!

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!