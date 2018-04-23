Selfless Tevita commits future to Broncos

Tevita Pangai Jr says he will commit his future to the Broncos.

BRONCOS powerhouse Tevita Pangai Jr has pledged his future to Wayne Bennett and Brisbane in another selfless guarantee that could see the Tongan sensation's career sacrifices go beyond $1 million.

Pangai Jr has declared he will knock back lucrative offers from NRL rivals to sign a contract extension with the Broncos.

The 22-year-old's loyalty to the Broncos emerged as Brisbane faced a bidding war to retain one of the NRL's hottest young forwards.

Pangai Jr has been a revelation in the front row for Brisbane this season, prompting Newcastle to publicly declare its interest in bringing the former Knights junior home.

Pangai Jr may end up sacrificing $100,000-a-season to remain at the Broncos as he seeks a long-term deal to stay at Red Hill.

He has already turned his back on playing State of Origin for NSW to stay with Tonga, a move that could cost Pangai Jr $500,000 in match payments over his career.

Pangai Jr has proven he is not motivated by money and said he would not be leaving the Broncos, a decision which shows seven-time premiership coach Bennett still has major pulling power in the NRL.

The in demand gun will knock back more lucrative offers to stay in Brisbane.

"I am going to get my contract sorted soon, I'm not going anywhere," he said.

"I've decided I'm staying at the Broncos. I want to sign soon.

"Wayne is a factor and as a club the Broncos is a great place.

"I don't want to be anywhere else. I feel we are building something special here so I'm happy to stay."

Pangai Jr's commitment is a major piece of Brisbane's recruitment puzzle sorted.

The 113kg prop has formed a promising front row combination with controversial recruit Matt Lodge, another off-contract player the Broncos are hoping to lock up.

The ex-Raiders forward has been slowly building towards this type of form over the past two seasons since leaving Canberra to play under Bennett.

Pangai Jr has come off the bench for the past two weeks but could be promoted to lock against the Rabbitohs on Thursday night if Josh McGuire replaces injured hooker Andrew McCullough.

The news is a major boost to Wayne Bennett and the Broncos.

The Broncos could do with Pangai Jr's spark from the opening whistle and he showed he is not afraid of taking on the game's biggest star when he sparked a scuffle with Storm fullback Billy Slater in last Friday's loss to Melbourne.

"I had a different role coming off the bench, they are a tough pack and the premiers so you want to deliver your best game against the best teams," he said.

"I carried on a bit there but I respect him (Slater) and Cameron Smith highly. I probably got carried away there.

"I want to be playing with aggression but I don't need to be carrying on like that, I should just focus on playing football.

"I thought we could have done the job on them."

If Bennett opts to shift McGuire to hooker, Kodi Nikorima will retain his utility berth on the bench for the Rabbitohs game at ANZ Stadium.

The Broncos are 3-4 after seven rounds and outside the top eight, unfamiliar territory for one of the NRL's most successful clubs.