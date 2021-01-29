TESTING PARADISE: Anchor trials at dam explained

PARADISE WORK: Construction of the 600mm concrete crest is progressing. 14 individual concrete pours are required to install the crest. Four pours were completed in December, weather permitting, the crest will be completed in February. Photo: Contributed.

PARADISE WORK: Construction of the 600mm concrete crest is progressing. 14 individual concrete pours are required to install the crest. Four pours were completed in December, weather permitting, the crest will be completed in February. Photo: Contributed.

The new crest on Paradise Dam is expected to be finished by next month and the anchor trials are progressing.

While the results aren’t in just yet, here’s what we do know.

CPB Contractors, the lead contractor for the Essential Works, has procured a specialist post-tensioned anchoring and drilling subcontractor to undertake the anchor trial works, according to the Sunwater’s January update on the trials.

The anchoring trial will test the capacity of the existing dam foundation/ground conditions to hold post-tensioned anchors; and potential settlement that could occur within weak foundation materials.

“Initial drilling commenced in early September 2020 to confirm geology at the test hole locations,” the update stated.

“Drilling and installation of 91 strand post-tensioned anchors were then progressed at

the six locations in December 2020 and January 2021.

“Initial results will be obtained directly after the initial stressing of the anchors and follow up

checks will be required one month after anchor installation.

“This is a major element of an economic remediation solution for Paradise Dam, and these investigations will assist in determining the extent to which anchoring is a viable solution.”

As described in the Sunwater document, post-tensioned anchors are a bundle of steel cables, which are installed vertically through the dam and into the bedrock to improve the dam’s resistance to sliding and overturning from the force that floodwater places on the dam wall.

“The steel cables are secured into the bedrock, stretched (tensioned) then locked in place at the top of the dam,” the update explains.

This isn’t the first time Sunwater has used post-tensioned anchors.

Both Tinaroo Falls Dam and Fairbairn Dam have this type of anchors installed.

75 Strand anchor ready for installation at Tinaroo Falls Dam. Source: Sunwater – Paradise Dam Essential Works Fact Sheet: Anchor Trials Updated January 2021

The anchors Sunwater is considering using at Paradise Dam have 91 strands and would be installed about 60m into the bedrock.

“The 91 strand anchors are the world’s largest ground anchors that have been successfully installed as part of Australian dam strengthening projects, including those at Catagunya, Wellington and Keepit Dams,” the update reads.

“These anchors are very large, and each applies a force of approximately 1,400 tonnes through

the dam to hold it in place during large flood events.”

Stylised Paradise Dam Spillway section with post-tensioned anchor. Source: Sunwater – Paradise Dam Essential Works Fact Sheet: Anchor Trials Updated January 2021

The update reads full-size trial anchors will be installed at six locations downstream of the spillway.

“The locations have been selected to intercept the varying ground conditions that are expected to be encountered below the dam foundation,” it reads.

“The anchors will be stressed beyond the loads that would be applied if installed in the dam and monitored for any loss in tension that occurs over time.

“To determine appropriate drilling techniques to be adopted through the dam body itself,

reviews are being undertaken to assess various drilling techniques for the 360mm diameter

holes required for feeding the anchors through the dam body and into the foundation.”

The RCC is said to pose some challenges for drilling and the assessment will determine limitations for installing post tensioned anchorings.

“Anchoring cannot be reliably planned and implemented without the results of these trials,” the document reads.

“Other studies are also underway, including computational finite element analysis to assess the

ability of the RCC dam itself to withstand these stresses, and how the forces are distributed

through the wall above the foundation.”

Work and testing at Paradise Dam continues.

Small passive anchors have been used to secure the upper half of the dam wall and to strengthen the RCC lift joints against flood loading, as stated in the documents, these anchors also secure the crest in place.

The trial does not relate to this work.

Meanwhile, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has met with State Government Minister Glenn Butcher to discuss issues related to his portfolios of Regional Development and Water.

DAM DISCUSSIONS: State Minister for Regional Development, Regional Manufacturing and Water, Glenn Butcher with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Dempsey said he reinforced the council’s advocacy position that restoring the full capacity of Paradise Dam was the biggest issue concerning the region’s economy.

“The Minister is now aware that 60 per cent of recently surveyed farmers indicated they have delayed investment in the local economy until certainty is provided over Paradise Dam,” he said.

“We talked about the encouraging comments made by Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, before the State Election regarding the possibility of Federal assistance to reinstate the capacity of Paradise Dam.

“We’re hopeful the Federal Government will reserve funding under the $2 billion National Water Infrastructure Development Fund towards this work.”

Cr Dempsey said Mr Butcher, as the Member for Gladstone, understood the region, and with Hinkler MP Keith Pitt being the Federal Water Minister, “we have a great opportunity for the State and Commonwealth to work together for our future water security”.

The mayor said he would to continue to advocate on behalf of the region’s primary producers.

MORE STORIES