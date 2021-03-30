Testing demand forces fever clinic gate to close early again

The gates at the Bundaberg Fever Clinic have had to close early for the second day in a row.

For the second day in a row, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has had to close the gate to new patients at their Bundaberg Fever Clinic early to get through a large number of tests.

A statement from the service said they "had to take this action to get through the drivers that are already lined up before light fades this evening".

It comes as hundreds of people continue to line up for hours to be tested after the latest covid outbreak in Brisbane.

WBHHS took the same action on Monday afternoon to get through a large amount of people who were waiting to be tested.

Anyone still needing to be tested has been referred to the respiratory clinic at 16 Princess St, East Bundaberg which will be open until 7pm.

There are also fever clinics open around the region in Childers, Gin Gin, Gayndah, Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Biggenden, Agnes Water, Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

To find your closest fever clinic and when they are open, click here.

