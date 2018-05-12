Port PFAS testing could take months

FURTHER testing will be undertaken before Gladstone Ports Corporation will reveal the level of PFAS contamination found in groundwater at the Bundaberg port.

The NewsMail yesterday asked when the contamination was first discovered at the port, however all the Gladstone Port Corporation would say was "preliminary results were received in the first half of 2018".

The Gladstone Ports Corporation said it was "committed to keeping the community informed as investigations progress".

CEO Peter O'Sullivan yesterday said it could take up to two months for the further testing to be completed.

It comes as Opposition leader Deb Frecklington yesterday called on the Queensland Government to order a state-wide water audit into PFAS in light of the Bundaberg and Gladstone ports development.

Earlier this week, an independent health panel set up by the Federal Government found there was limited or no evidence that PFAS exposure caused disease or increased cancer risks.

Last month authorities announced a higher level of PFAS had been found in the Dr Mays Rd bore supply, which had serviced the Svensson Heights suburb.

This water supply was immediately turned off with alternate supply organised for the area.

The latest development at the Bundaberg port, which is separate to the Dr Mays Rd discovery, comes after voluntary groundwater testing by the Gladstone Ports Corporate at its three locations.

GPC is working closely with independent experts as well as the State Government's PFAS Technical Working Group, the Department of Environment and Science and Queensland Health.

GPC has said it is committed to keeping the community informed as investigations progress and at this stage understand there is no known use for the groundwater at the Bundaberg port area that was tested.

"We wish to assure residents that these results do not relate to water connected to town supplies, which are used by Gladstone and Bundaberg residents for drinking," Mr O'Sullivan said.

No groundwater at the ports is used for human consumption and GPC has offered nearby residents the opportunity to have their bores tested.

"GPC is unaware of any unregistered bores in the area, however is committed to undertaking due diligence," he said.

"Bore water can be contaminated by minerals, chemicals, bacteria and viruses through natural processes and human activities.

"Testing is required to confirm the quality of the water before it is used for domestic purposes such as watering gardens or filling swimming pools."

An update for PFAS levels in Svensson Heights is expected early next week.

Responding to questions about Ms Frecklington's call, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Palaszczuk Government in July 2016 announced a ban on per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

"Our PFAS policy requires that any existing stocks of foams containing legacy PFAS are withdrawn from service, and similar products phased out and replaced as soon as practicable with more sustainable alternatives," he said.

"As part of the PFAS policy, the government has been engaging across industry and ports administration, users, tenants, mining services, suppliers, bulk fuel storage facilities and relevant government agencies to actively review the locations and scale of firefighting foams throughout Queensland that may contain PFAS.

"The priority for the Gladstone Ports Corporation is for further testing to be carried out to establish the extent of the problem and any risk it may pose prior to a management plan being developed."

The NewsMail would like to clarify that PFAS was found in the groundwater at the Bundaberg port and not at the Bundaberg port marina.

An image that accompanied yesterday's coverage showed the marina area, which is clear of contamination.