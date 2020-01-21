Test great is coming here for a cricket clinic

CRICKET: The Aussie Bundy Big Bash won’t just be an opportunity to see the best Bundaberg players battle for a title.

It will also be the chance for Bundy juniors to learn from one of Queensland’s best fast bowlers.

Former test player and Queensland Bull Michael Kasprowicz will be coming to Bundaberg to run a clinic before the Takalvans Taipans and Parklands Pies battle in the decider next week on January 31.

Kasprowicz played 38 test matches in his career, taking 113 wickets for Australia.

He also helped Queensland to win multiple Sheffield Shield titles and One Day titles.

The clinic will run from 4.30pm to 6pm and is free for all children who want to attend.

The clinic will be run as well by Queensland cricket’s Sam Curtis and Nic Roberts with Bundaberg Cricket Association junior co-ordinator Shannan Heycox helping Kasprowicz to run it.

The final of the Aussie Big Bash will then be held after that at 6.30pm.

There will be more on the final this week and next week.