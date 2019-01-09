Menu
ON PAR: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Politics

Tertiary enrolments not concerning: state

Tahlia Stehbens
by
9th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
THE State Government says a decline in the number of Bundaberg school leavers not heading into work, university or training is better than Queensland's average.

On Saturday, the NewsMail reported that the number of Year 12 graduates entering uni, the workforce or training had dropped from 90 per cent to about 85 per cent during the past decade.

But a spokesman for the government said the decline in Bundaberg had been less than the state-wide reduction.

"A survey undertaken by the Department of Education in 2018 found that 84.2 per cent of Bundaberg's graduating class of 2017 were in further education, training or paid employment,” he said.

"This proportion is on par with the rest of Queensland. Over the past 10 years, there has been a slight decline in the proportion of graduates in further education, training or paid employment.”

The spokesman said there were several varying factors influencing the path of Year 12 graduates.

"That's why we are investing record funding to provide more teachers and new and enhanced infrastructure at schools right across the state,” he said.

"This investment will ensure our kids have the skills and knowledge they need to undertake further study or enter the workforce.”

He said the government was also investing in training, including free TAFE programs and courses in Bundy.

The LNP was asked to comment but did not response.

