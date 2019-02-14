Wallace: Hawks job could have been mine

Terry Wallace believes he could have had the Hawthorn job if he had wanted it.

The former Western Bulldogs and Richmond coach had a big choice to make in 2004 when he left the Bulldogs and decided to take the reigns at Punt Road.

Had Wallace been appointed, Alastair Clarkson may never have become a legendary four-time premiership winner.

Wallace said the Hawks job came up late in his decision-making process and decided against pursuing it.

"I decided not to take up the position (at Hawthorn)," Wallace told SEN.

"I believed in my heart of hearts if I had determined to take the position, it would've been mine.

Shaun Burgoyne and Alastair Clarkson with the 2015 premiership cup. Picture: Colleen Petch

"(I didn't take it) only for the fact that they were very, very late on the scene and at that stage I would've had 11 or 12 interviews with Richmond and we were a long way down the track with the Tigers when Hawthorn came into play.

"So it was almost a little confusing when that came into play because I hadn't sort of factored them into my thoughts at that stage.

"The major reason though was I had a son at the time who was coming through the system who I would've been in the position where I would've had to make the call on his career (under the father/son rule) and I thought as a parent, that was untenable."

Wallace went on to have a dramatic time at Richmond, failing to make the finals in his four-and-a-half season in charge.

The controversial decisions to overlook Lance Franklin in 2004 in favour of Richard Tambling and the drafting of Jarrad Oakley-Nicholls in 2005 have lived long in Tigers fans' memories.

Wallace said Hawthorn's decision to eventually hire Clarkson had been a masterstroke.

"Hawthorn at that stage were looking at Gary Ayres, Rodney Eade and myself and I believe I had the frontrunning of that group and I was asked the question as to whether I would coach them," he said.

"From that point of view, they had to go back to the drawing board and took some time to work out where they were going and to get the right man for the job and that was absolutely Clarko at that stage."

