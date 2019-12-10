Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Terror accused faces Queensland court

10th Dec 2019 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man accused of fighting for a terrorist group has faced court in Brisbane after being deported from Turkey.

Agim Ajazi briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was deported by Turkish authorities and taken into police custody on his arrival in Adelaide on Sunday.

He was later extradited to Brisbane.

He was not required to enter a plea on the multiple terrorism-related charges he faces and his case was adjourned until January 10 in the same court.

More Stories

Show More
court crime terror terror attack terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birth of twin cows a glimmer of hope in time of drought

        premium_icon Birth of twin cows a glimmer of hope in time of drought

        Rural WHAT’S better than one baby cow? Two baby cows.

        Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        premium_icon Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        News With nearly 300 cases of unlawful entry reported since December last year Sure...

        Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        premium_icon Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        News THE difference between an inquiry and a Building Queensland report into Paradise...

        Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        premium_icon Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        Crime A MAN has been served a hefty fine after he damaged a device that was monitoring...