Cops stood down for alleged cocaine dealing

TWO NT police officers have been stood down and at least one has been charged after being caught allegedly dealing drugs.

The move comes after NT Police conducted a drug bust in Palmerston on Friday.

It's understood the two uniformed police officers, who are not from NT Police's drug squad, were stood down after being allegedly linked to the illegal supply of cocaine.

Deputy Police Commissioner Murray Smalpage said the alleged offences happened between the two police officers.

"I wish to reassure the community that it wasn't two police officers distributing drugs to a wider community," he said.

"It will be alleged that the drug supply was between the two police officers.

"It will further be alleged at least one of those supply offenses occurred while the officers were on duty, the firearm offense relates to a police issue firearm stolen from a police facility.

While he would not comment on the specifics of how the pair were caught, Deputy Commissioner Smalpage said there was a "lot of police activity" on Friday to "bring this thing to a resolution".

He said it was important the public know and trust the NT Police force.

"It's very appropriate that the wider community know that we don't accept these values, we don't accept this behaviour," he said.

"We want to tell our workforce who, by and large, all stand behind me that this is not the conduct that we accept and tolerate by anybody, let alone sworn officers whose duty was to serve and protect the Northern Territory."

Both officers, from the Darwin Command, have been charged with drug offences.

A 43-year-old man was charged with six offences, including possessing a traffickable quantity of drugs, supplying less than a commercial quantity, stealing and possessing a firearm whilst unlicenced.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on September 21, 2020.

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with possessing both a schedule 1 drug and a schedule 2 drug, both less than traffickable quantieis.

She has been granted bail and will appear in court on October 13, 2020.

The two officers have been suspended without pay.

NT Police are due to hold a media conference on Saturday morning.

NT Police have advised NT ICAC and the NT Ombudsman of the matter.

More to come.

