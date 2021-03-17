Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
court
court
News

Terrifying way man was allegedly woken up

by Lea Emery
17th Mar 2021 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN alleged to have links to a Gold Coast bikie gang has been accused of punching and kicking a man in his sleep before forcing him to go to another home.

Bowie Sheng Papa appeared briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to multiple charges including robbery, torture, extortion and assault occasioning bodily harm.

It will be alleged Papa and another man went into the Cypress Ave, Surfers Paradise home about 1pm on March 9 and assaulted a 38-year-old man while he slept.

Bowie Sheng Papa. Picture: Jerad Williams
Bowie Sheng Papa. Picture: Jerad Williams

The pair allegedly made threats to him before repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head.

It will be alleged that Papa and the other man then forced the 38-year-old to go to another home in Surfers Paradise where he was also assaulted.

Defence lawyer Ethel Ndombi, of Legal Aid Queensland, asked for the matter to be adjourned until Wednesday so more information could be obtained.

It is expected Papa, who allegedly has links to the Finks, will apply for bail on Wednesday.

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Terrifying way man was allegedly woken up

More Stories

Show More
crime gold coast surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIGILANTE ATTACK: Man jailed for stabbing sleeping stranger

        Premium Content VIGILANTE ATTACK: Man jailed for stabbing sleeping stranger

        Crime The court heard the victim was asleep in his own bed when he was knifed before being struck with an ironing board by a drug-fuelled attacker bent on revenge.

        SEND IT DOWN: Areas around Bundy receive more than 100mm

        Premium Content SEND IT DOWN: Areas around Bundy receive more than 100mm

        News The weather bureau said the rain isn’t going anywhere just yet, here’s how long...

        ‘DIRTY NEEDLE’: Dad jailed for wounding, robbing cabbies

        Premium Content ‘DIRTY NEEDLE’: Dad jailed for wounding, robbing cabbies

        Crime Court hears of “a concerning pattern” of armed violence targeting vulnerable taxi...

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Best of Bundaberg: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        News Who makes the best brunch in Bundaberg? Nominations are now open to find the...