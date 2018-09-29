'Terrifying' storm wreaked $20,000 damage in minutes

ROUGHING IT: Landsborough resident Bill Treverrow now feels he is recovering more than nine months after a storm destroyed parts of his home and property. The Landsborough man was among the 1761 hard-hit residents to claim storm-damage insurance last season.

ROUGHING IT: Landsborough resident Bill Treverrow now feels he is recovering more than nine months after a storm destroyed parts of his home and property. The Landsborough man was among the 1761 hard-hit residents to claim storm-damage insurance last season. Warren Lynam

BILL Treverrow felt a "freight train" was about to charge through his house when a storm caused $20,000 of damage in minutes.

The Sunshine Coast was the second-worst hit region during the October to February storm season with 1761 claims, only 63 behind South Brisbane according to Suncorp's latest data.

Never in the 27 years he's lived in Landsborough had Mr Treverrow experienced anything like the wind which destroyed parts of his home and property in December last year.

Buderim, Ocean View, Maroochydore, Noosaville, Coolum Beach were identified the "top five hotspots", but Mr Treverrow said he had seen some nearby the Australia Zoo were still cleaning up.

Bill Treverrow and his neighbour had battled with insurance companies for months after the December 2017 storm which tore through their properties. Warren Lynam

Mr Treverrow said the true extent of the "horrendous" experience only hit the following morning when he discovered large trees had crashed down, and his veranda, side wall, water tank and back fence all knocked down.

He said the storm was worse than the time he was stuck in a cyclone aged nine.

"That was terrifying, but nothing like this, sitting on my own," Mr Treverrow said.

"But I'm still here to talk about it, and that's the main thing... no one got injured or lost their lives."

Mr Treverrow fears the upcoming storm season, but feels more prepared having cleared some large trees on his property.

Landsborough resident Bill Treverrow still fears the next storm season, but feels more prepared after clearing some concerning trees on his property. Warren Lynam

Ahead of October 1, Suncorp spokesman Joshua Cooney warns residents not to fall into a "false sense of security" as temperatures rise.

He said though only a small number of memorable storms hit last summer, the data showed even low-scale weather events could have a big impact with the majority of claims caused by wind or rain.

"Simple activities like removing debris from around the yard, cleaning gutters and trimming any low-hanging branches can help reduce possible damage during a storm."

SUNCORP STORM CLAIMS: