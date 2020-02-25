TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

SCARY: A quick trip to Plainland quickly turned scary when a woman was caught up in the manhunt for an armed robber. Picture: File

A HATTON VALE mother-of-two has told of the frightening moment police questioned her and the passengers in her car following an armed hold up of a service station.

Cheryle van Gelder told the Gatton Star she was travelling to Plainland from her Summerholm Rd home late on Sunday night when she was stopped by police at a roadblock close to the Hatton Vale Shell Service Station.

Earlier in the evening, a man had entered the Shell and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

Cheryle said the police questioned her and her passengers in a "worrying" encounter.

"They asked where we had come from, where we were headed, asked for my licence and ID of other adult passengers in the car," Cheryle said.

"They checked the rego of my car, they asked if we saw anyone walking the street or anyone on foot along our way down the street toward the Warrego Hwy.

"It made me feel uneasy, but knowing the police were just doing their job."

Her seven-year-old daughter was in the car at the time and said her daughter frightened by the event.

The robber has so far eluded police, and Cheryle said knowing he was still on the lose was scary.

"It is very worrying knowing that the person is still out there," she said.

"It's actually terrifying that such a nice, tight knit community has had something like this happen, there has been so much happen in this part of the woods as of late. It's all very concerning."

But despite the worry, she and her passengers tried to make light of the situation.

"We joked afterwards that if the police asked my NSW visitor to get out of the car as he had no ID on him, the look would have been priceless as he has a broken foot," she said.