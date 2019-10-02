Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Do you know him? Terrifying moment masked shooter attacks

by PATRICK BILLINGS
2nd Oct 2019 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE investigating a shooting in Mount Gravatt East last month have released footage of the masked gunman.

Just after 9pm, September 15, a man approached a house on Gordon Parade and fired two shots into the front glass doors.

Police have released footage of a shooting in Mt Gravatt East on September 15
Police have released footage of a shooting in Mt Gravatt East on September 15

The man then fled the scene in a car which drove towards Crest Street.

He has been described as wearing a white hoodie, long pants, black shoes and gloves.

His face was also covered.

 

The shattered glass from the door shocked the gunman and caused him to flee.
The shattered glass from the door shocked the gunman and caused him to flee.

 

Two occupants in the house, a 29-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were not physically injured during the incident.

 

The gunman flees the scene following the incident.
The gunman flees the scene following the incident.

 

Anyone who may recognise the person depicted in the vision is urged to contact police.

crime editors picks police shooting wanted

Top Stories

    Health boss sacking exclusive: ‘Dumbfounded by decision'

    premium_icon Health boss sacking exclusive: ‘Dumbfounded by decision'

    News EXCLUSIVE: A former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chairman says he was dumbfounded at the decision to sack chief executive Adrian Pennington.

    'The water stinks': Murky future for Burnett tourist park

    premium_icon 'The water stinks': Murky future for Burnett tourist park

    News The water level is falling rapidly at this beloved attraction.

    Crash victim’s beloved dog found after 15 days in bush

    premium_icon Crash victim’s beloved dog found after 15 days in bush

    News Merlin is now at a vet clinic recovering after her incredible ordeal

    IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...