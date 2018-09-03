Terrifying daylight carjacking leaves mum living in fear

BUMPY ROAD: Mother-of-two Bianca Morley was car jacked in broad daylight on one of Nambour's main streets. She is desperate to get her red Mazda 3 back after thieves sped off.

A DAYTIME carjacking has a mother scared in her home and of a place she's always loved.

Bianca Morley stood by her parked car on Ann St, Nambour as the air-conditioning cranked for her nanna who was grocery shopping nearby.

While Ms Morley wasn't looking, she said a "tall, dark" man came from behind and jumped in the driver's seat as another got in the passenger side.

Ms Morley attempted to grab the keys, which snapped off as her red 2009 Mazda 3 sped away, taking with it her wallet which contained cash, cards and identification.

The full-time student and mother-of-two said she was now left without transport and relying on others for the first time in her adult life to get her children to school, daycare and herself to university.

"I am totally shaken, these people have got access to my house, they have got my personal details," Ms Morley said.

To add to the blow, the thieves also got away with decorations for Ms Morley's daughter's first birthday party and her baby seat.

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating a robbery, but three days on and Ms Morley's car still hasn't showed up.

"We are appealing to anyone in the area with information to contact PoliceLink or Crime Stoppers," the spokesman said.

A red 2009 Mazda 3 similar to the one stolen from Ann St, Nambour on Friday, August 31 registration number 065 XQW. QPS

The vehicle registration is 065 XQW.

The vehicle is under finance and uninsured, so as well as the emotional toll Ms Morley said the theft had hit her financially.

She said while she had always insured her car, it was "near impossible" to afford as a single mother and full-time student.

The born-and-bred local said she loved Nambour, and had always felt safe until the terrifying ordeal unfolded at 12.25pm Friday.

She said in her time as a security guard, or walking home in the "dead of night" from work at the Nambour RSL, she never encountered trouble.

Ms Morley said her nanna was blaming herself, for had she not gone grocery shopping Ms Morley might still have her car.

Bianca Morley is relying on the police and public to help her find her car, which was stolen on Ann St, Nambour in broad daylight. Warren Lynam

"She was gutted, absolutely gutted, she was so worried," Ms Morley said.

"She is feeling horrible, she is feeling like it is her fault, and it's just really horrible and it's affected so many people."

She said the only good to come from the situation was confirmation her community would help a stranger in need.

She shared her appeal for witnesses on the Living in Nambour page which has returned information to be passed onto police.

Even immediately after the theft, Ms Morley said passers-by and shop owners reached out to help.

"Everyone says Nambour is a bad place, it's not, it's really nice," she said.

"Bad people give it a bad reputation.

"It's not a bad place, it's the people and it's really sad now that Nambour is getting absolutely slammed.

"I have always felt safe in Nambour, up until now."

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or online.

Report information to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 on online.