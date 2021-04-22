Call for action as victims reveal hidden cost of dog attacks

Vicious maulings from unrestrained dogs roaming streets are taking their toll on victims, and they say it’s time negligent owners paid.

VICIOUS maulings from unrestrained dogs roaming Far North streets are taking their toll on victims and their pets, and they say it's time negligent owners paid.

Cairns real estate director Stephen Cordenos, who was attacked by two "killer" hunting dogs while he strolled on the beach, is fighting for harsh on-the-spot fines similar to parking offences for the irresponsible handlers.

He believes the current laws fail to protect the general public from "potentially lethal" attacks by off-leash and aggressive dogs, and he's planning a petition calling for widespread reform.

Stephen Cordenos and his pet maltese Khaleesi are recovering after they were attacked by two large dogs at Wonga Beach on Saturday. Picture: Stewart McLean

"I will be lobbying for hefty on-the-spot fines of $5000, automatically," he said.

"Dog owners who put others at risk need to be severely dealt with and deterred from doing it, similar to a parking fine.

"They should also pay for medical bills incurred by their dogs and never be able to own a pet again."

Mr Cordenos and his pet maltese are still recovering after the incident at Wonga Beach on Saturday which had the 56-year-old scared for his life.

The animals allegedly involved in the attack have been impounded by Douglas Shire Council with the current fine for owners caught with dogs off-leash just $266.

Vivian Georgiou's pet dog Thomas was mauled in Edge Hill by a bull arab while walking with a dog sitter. The pure bred Lhasa apso required multiple surgeries costing more than $9000. Picture: Brendan Radke

Edge Hill resident Vivian Georgiou said legislation needed to be introduced forcing owners of dogs that attack to also foot the medical expenses.

Her small lhasa apso was mauled by a bull arab last year with the veterinary bill topping $9000.

"It's such a terrifying time when you or your dog is attacked," she said.

"You love your animal so much but we had to start a GoFundMe page to afford the surgery as the vet still needs to be paid upfront.

"It's a debt that has been incurred by no fault of your own. The psychological trauma for the dog and owner is the other part that is difficult to put a price on."

Douglas Shire Council staff visited Mr Cordenos at Mossman Hospital on Saturday night after the vicious attack, and local law officers are investigating the incident.

The pet maltese is operated on after being attacked by two hunting dogs at Wonga Beach on Saturday. PHOTO: Stephen Cordenos

It's still unclear if the two dogs, believed to be pig dogs, would be destroyed.

Councillor Lisa Scomazzon said the incident provided an opportunity to review the strength of local government laws.

"This attack appears to have been quite distressing," she said.

"Our laws team are working with the gentleman involved and we hope there is a speedy resolution for him.

"We need responsible dog owners in our community, but that's not to say we can't be looking at if our policies are strong enough."

Originally published as 'Terrifying': Call for action as victims reveal hidden cost of dog attacks