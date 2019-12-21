Terrified passengers in cruise ship crash

A Carnival cruise ship smashed into another cruise ship - and nearly clipped a second vessel - while docking at a port in Mexico, according to videos from the scene.

The massive Carnival Glory was sailing into a dock in Cozumel when it struck the Carnival Legend, which was already anchored nearby, the cruise ship company told Fox61.com.

The incident happened at the Mexican port of Cozumel.

New York Post reports of the incident, which happened Friday morning local time, one person suffered a minor injury on Glory as groups of guests were being evacuated from third- and fourth-floor dining rooms after the crash, according to the outlet.

Dramatic video footage shows the mangled Glory - with smashed-out windows and a bent railing - after it passed too close to the prow of the Legend.

Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend in Cozumel. The Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked. We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 20, 2019

"Holy s - t!" an onlooker can be heard shouting in video footage after a loud crash.

Additional video shows Glory nearly struck a second ship, Oasis of the Seas, which was also in the port.

Onlookers could be heard screaming as the collision became inevitable.

One person was lightly injured while evacuating a dining room on the massive ship named Carnival Glory, according to Carnival, the world's largest cruise operator. A passenger said the incident occurred during rough sea conditions.

"Carnival Glory was manoeuvring to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside," the company said in a statement on Friday.

"We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship." Carnival added that the ship itineraries were not affected.

Civil protection authorities in Cozumel said the incident took place at around 8.30am local time on Friday and that officials were investigating. Passenger Jordan Moseley said he was eating breakfast on the docked Carnival Legend, a 294m ship that can hold more than 2000 passengers, when he felt the crash.

"All of a sudden we felt the ship rock to one side and then back into place," Moseley told Reuters.

"A few minutes later, the cruise director announced that the Carnival Glory had crashed into our ship while docking due to the high winds and rough ocean conditions in Cozumel."

A video taken from an upper deck of Carnival Glory, which can carry nearly 3000 passengers, shows pieces of the ship tumble on to the deck of the oncoming vessel, with some splashing into the churning water.

"Oh my God, look at that ship!" an onlooker can he heard saying in the video posted on social media.

Passengers disembark from the Carnival Dream in Cozumel Mexico, on a previous cruise.

Other images of the battered vessel show a railing along the Carnival Glory stern bent downwards at a roughly 45-degree angle, revealing a twisted and mangled ship interior.

Christopher Macijeski, who was on a third cruise ship nearby, said there was a loud boom from the impact.

"Could see it coming before it happened," he said.

Cozumel, a tropical island off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, in the Riviera Maya is a popular tourist destination.

The Legend is reportedly based in Tampa, Florida, and the Glory is based in New Orleans.

Carnival said the seaworthiness of either ship was not affected.