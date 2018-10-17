Terribly cruel death for shark caught in lines off Bargara

TRAGIC DEATH: Sea Shepherd footage shows the trapped tiger shark hanging upside down from the drumline, with rope wrapped tightly around her tail, and a metal chain and hook in her jaw.

A 3M-LONG tiger shark has been caught in a drumline off the coast off Kellys Beach and euthanised by the State Government.

The shark was spotted on Tuesday by Jonathan Clark, the Queensland co-ordinator for the Apex Harmony Campaign being run by Sea Shepherd Global.

Mr Clark and his team were in the process of documenting all the net and drumlines of the Queensland Shark Control Program when they spotted the female shark.

Footage they captured showed the trapped tiger shark hanging upside down from the drumline, with rope wrapped tightly around her tail, and a metal chain and hook in her jaw.

Mr Clark, speaking to 7 News, said it was a tragedy to lose the life of another shark trapped in a drumline.

"It's horrible to watch ... it is animal cruelty in action on our beaches,” Mr Clark told 7 News.

Mr Clark said Sea Shepherd could not legally interfere with the drumline to release the shark AND he would like to see the State Government use non-lethal practices to remove caught sharks.

"Our protocol is when we find the animals alive on the drumline is to call the Shark Control Program manager,” he said.

"My view is, knowing the fate of the animal that is a target species, the minimum they could do is to come out immediately and humanely euthanise them.”

"(Sea Shepherd) aren't advocates for any type of euthanaisa in this system - but they should be able to do it as humanely as possible.”

He said there was no "silver bullet” when it came to euthanising sharks caught in netting and drumlines, but said more had to be done to stop the cruelty.

The NewsMail is seeking comment from the State Government and the Queensland Shark Control Program.