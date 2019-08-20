Menu
Ben Unwin (middle) on Home And Away with Kimberley Cooper and Michael Piccirilli in 1999. Picture: Channel 7
‘Terrible tragedy’: Home And Away actor found dead

by Jonathon Moran
20th Aug 2019 3:56 PM
Former Home And Away actor Ben Unwin has died at the age of 41.

NSW Police confirmed the body of the former actor was discovered on a remote property near Nimbin on August 14.

"Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare," a statement read. "The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

Unwin and former castmate Isla Fisher.
Unwin in 1997.
Unwin in 1997.

Unwin was known for playing Jesse McGregor over two stints, first from 1996 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2005.

A Channel 7 spokesperson said: "Cast and crew from Home And Away are saddened to learn of the passing of former cast mate, Ben Unwin. Ben's work in the role of Jesse McGregor is remembered with much affection. Ben's family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers."

Unwin's other television credits include Eggshells and G.P.

Current cast member Lynne McGranger paid tribute to Unwin, calling his death a “terrible tragedy”. Picture: Robert Rosen
He was nominated for a Most Popular New Talent Logie Award in 1997, as well as a British National Television Award for Most Popular Newcomer that same year.

After Home And Away, he secured a law degree and worked as a solicitor.

Lynne McGranger, one of the longest serving cast members on the show, was shocked to hear the news.

"What a terrible tragedy," she said. "Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Lifeline: 13 11 14

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
Kate Ritchie and Unwin at the Logie Awards in 2003.
