Terms of reference set for Paradise inquiry

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and dam owner Sunwater’s chairwoman Leith Boully announce there will be an inquiry to investigate Paradise Dam’s flaws. Picture: Mike Knott

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and dam owner Sunwater’s chairwoman Leith Boully announce there will be an inquiry to investigate Paradise Dam’s flaws. Picture: Mike Knott

COMMISSIONERS have been given the terms of how they will investigate Paradise Dam in their independent inquiry.

The terms of reference explains in a two page document that the root cause of the dam’s structural problems identified since 2013 will be investigated.

This inquiry will have two commissioners to investigate the matter independently; former Supreme Court judge, John Byrne, and Professor John Carter.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the independent inquiry will give the commissioners authority to make a transparent review.

He said they will have all the resources they need to be able to investigate the matter properly.

“The terms of reference also ensure the Commission has the powers to make recommendations to ensure that any future Queensland dam projects are designed, constructed, and commissioned to acceptable standards,” Dr Lynham said.

“Sunwater’s investigations, the independent technical reports and the Business Queensland assessment of future options have happened in parallel, as will the Commission of Inquiry.”

The dam is safe, and there was no safety concern unless it experienced an extreme weather event such as Cyclone Oswald, Dr Lynham said.