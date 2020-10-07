Menu
A man lied about a terminally ill relative in order to enter South Australia on compassionate grounds after a family dispute, court hears.
Health

Terminally ill relative lie led to border breach

by Kathryn Bermingham
7th Oct 2020 7:22 PM

A New South Wales man who made up a story about a terminally ill relative in order to enter South Australia on compassionate grounds fled his home state after a family dispute, a court has heard.

Adam Pumpa, 32, was released from custody on Wednesday after spending a month behind bars over the border breach.

The Adelaide Magistrates Court heard he and his partner landed at Adelaide Airport on September 7.

Border restrictions requiring people entering South Australia from NSW to quarantine for 14 days were lifted on September 24.

Pumpa, of Mudgee, had used an alias to submit an online cross-border application, which said the couple was entering on compassionate grounds and would travel to Whyalla Norrie to visit his partner's terminally ill relative.

He told police they intended to quarantine at that address but officers who went to the home were told Pumpa was not welcome and no one living there was sick.

Adam Pumpa was sentenced in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
A prosecutor told the court the pair was arrested the next day at a bus depot in the Adelaide CBD, and Pumpa has been in custody since then.

While he declined to answer questions in a police interview, his partner told officers they left NSW to escape a family dispute.

In sentencing, Magistrate Koula Kossiavelos said he had flouted important guidelines by giving false information about his quarantine address and grounds for entry.

"We are going to see a spike in South Australia if those guidelines are not met," she said.

"You have defied those rules and the penalties reflect the seriousness."

Pumpa pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with a direction.

He was sentenced one month and 24 days behind bars but the final 24 days was suspended, allowing for his release from custody on Wednesday.

border ban coronavirus

