Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged over Falls Festival tent crush

by Olivia Shying
28th Mar 2019 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was allegedly drug affected when his car rolled downhill at Falls Festival over a tent that a Geelong man was sleeping in, police say.

Officers have charged a 21-year-old Terang man with careless driving and drug driving over the New Year's Day incident.

At the time the alleged victim, 25-year-old Geelong man Andrew Pepper, voiced safety concerns about the set up of the event.

He said he was concussed and sustained fractured vertebrae during the incident.

Mr Pepper said that upon arrival at the festival on December 29, the large group of friends had reservations about the safety of the steep hill they were placed on.

He described the gradient of the hill as "ridiculous", and said members of his group had voiced concerns to festival staff but they were dismissed.

Andrew Pepper at home in Belmont recovering after being run over by a car at at the Falls Festival campsite. Picture: Alan Barber
Andrew Pepper at home in Belmont recovering after being run over by a car at at the Falls Festival campsite. Picture: Alan Barber

 

Mr Pepper said he believed cars and campsites should not coexist on hills at the festival.

"I'd love to see that on hills like that they make a car park to the side of it … it would nice to be something like that happen at the minimum," Mr Pepper said.

At the time Falls Festival released a statement to say it employed multiple levels of safety checks that go into the planning of the event site.

The Terang man is expected to appear at Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on July 1.

court crime editors picks falls festival

Top Stories

    ROLLOVER: How far crews went to find mystery missing crash

    premium_icon ROLLOVER: How far crews went to find mystery missing crash

    Offbeat DETAILS have been revealed surrounding yesterday's ominous search for a crash that may not have happened.

    • 28th Mar 2019 1:49 PM
    Kmart explains central check-outs in revamped Bundy store

    premium_icon Kmart explains central check-outs in revamped Bundy store

    Business 'Better for shoplifters': Bundy slams new Kmart design

    BIG READ: Five violent crimes that have ended in court

    premium_icon BIG READ: Five violent crimes that have ended in court

    Crime In one case, a gunman opened fire at Alexandra Park's carols

    • 28th Mar 2019 1:17 PM
    WEATHER: Cooler temperatures arrive, up to 40mm on way

    premium_icon WEATHER: Cooler temperatures arrive, up to 40mm on way

    Weather Cool change and rainfall expected to continue