Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

IS THERE a need for more community input about the performance of the Bundaberg Regional Council?

Divisional 5 Councillor Greg Barnes certainly thinks so.

Cr Barnes has put forward a motion to undertake an independent community survey which was discussed at length in yesterday's briefing meeting, where tensions threatened to spill over.

He said the time was right to have the survey completed now before heading into an election, also pointing out there had only been one completed since amalgamation.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said there were reasons why an independent survey had not been conducted.

In previous terms of council, Cr Barnes said there had been one if not two surveys completed, while none had been completed during this current term.

Cr Barnes said it was important to hear feedback from the community to gauge customer satisfaction.

"I think it's important to do it at this particular point in time as the closer you get to an election the more it can become a political football,” Cr Barnes said.

He moved a similar motion in February, but this was defeated 5 votes to 6.

At the time those in favour with Cr Barnes's motion were councillors Bill Trevor, Scott Rowleson, Ross Sommerfeld, John Learmonth and Cr Barnes.

Cr Dempsey said the need for a community survey was "certainly warranted at any given time”, but clarified the reason why it didn't go ahead in February was because the council was undertaking its corporate plan, which all councillors were going to be involved in.

In the new motion, Cr Barnes included a question to determine whether the community preference was for representation by divisional councillors or by the 10 councillors across the region.

Cr Dempsey asked Cr Barnes if he had met with the consultants who conducted the council's corporate plan?

"Corporate plan? No I don't think so,” Cr Barnes replied.

The mayor then asked for a show of hands of other councillors who had met the consultants.

The majority of councillor hands were raised.

"I think I was ill,” Cr Barnes said.

Shortly afterwards Cr Barnes said if the motion was going to continue to be debated he would leave the meeting.

Council's CEO Stephen Johnston said the mayor was not debating the issue but giving clarification.

The motion will be voted on next Tuesday at council's ordinary meeting.