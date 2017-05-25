Tenori to sing with wine, food on lawn

WINE AND DINE: Tenori will provide the music, Greg Cooley the wine and Water Street Kitchen the canapes and four-course meal at Fairymead House next month.

HUNGRY for a long lunch?

Get along to Fairymead House on Sunday, June 4 for a lunch with a difference, presented by South Australian winemaker Greg Cooley of Greg Cooley Wines.

There will be good wine, good friends and grand times when Cooley showcases his range of wines from the Clare Valley and shares the stories behind his journey as a winemaker.

Guests will enjoy canapes and a delicious four-course meal presented by Water Street Kitchen - each course with matching wines.

Featured wines will include a recently released 2014 Reserve Cabernet and 2015 Reserve Chardonnay (oaked), alongside rose, pinot grigio and riesling, for which the Clare Valley Wine region is internationally renowned.

"I am really excited about heading to Bundaberg,” Cooley said.

"Whilst we've done Cairns, Townsville and Rockhampton in the past, to date we've never had time to stop in Bundy,” he said.

"I might be a winemaker, but I've always been partial to a drop of Bundy Rum, so it'll be good to finally get there to where it all started.

"I've heard fantastic things about Water Street Kitchen and Fairymead House and I'm really proud of the wines we'll be presenting on the day - particularly the cabernet and the riesling.

"I'm definitely looking forward to some warmer weather.”

Greg Cooley Wines is a boutique wine producer in the Clare Valley, one-and-a-half hours north of Adelaide.

The Clare Valley Wine region is renowned internationally for its famous dry rieslings and is home to some 40 wineries.

In 2000, the region gained international attention for promoting a proprietary screw cap closure for their riesling bottles and since then has been at the forefront of championing the use of the closure for all wine styles.

Known for his fun approach to wine education, Cooley has gained a reputation for his famous wine lunches which blend food, wine and music in a relaxed environment where people can enjoy wine without pretence.

The day kicks off with bubbles at noon and, to make the day even more special, Cooley has teamed up with his good mates Tenori.

Tenori features members of the original Ten Tenors and promises to add an extra dimension to the day with a repetoire featuring classics from Michael Buble and Leonard Cohen through to famous opera tunes such as Nessun Dorma.

"It's the end of vintage and it's always great travelling with the boys from Tenori so I think all round it's going to be a lot of fun,” Cooley said.

Tickets at $95 are inclusive of food, wine and entertainment and are limited to just 55 seats.

To book your ticket, phone Kelli Shanahan on 0421 055 799.